Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole dismissed Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut’s remarks, focusing instead on national issues like border security, inflation, and democracy

File Pic

Listen to this article Sanjay Raut not our concern says Maharashtra Congress chief Patole x 00:00

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Tuesday stated that his party does not feel the need to respond to remarks made by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, asserting, "Raut is not an issue for us."

ADVERTISEMENT

Patole’s statement came in reaction to Raut’s recent remark that the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) planned to contest upcoming local body elections independently, without the backing of its Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies, which include the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Despite being allies under the MVA umbrella, Raut and Patole have often been at odds, taking veiled swipes at one another. However, Patole dismissed the need to engage in a war of words, pointing to more pressing concerns for the Congress.

“Sanjay Raut is not an issue for us, and we do not need to react to his statements. The real issues today are the threats to our national borders, with China intruding into several areas. Democracy in the country is under threat, farmers and youth are suffering due to the misguided policies of the government. Inflation is spiralling, and the rupee continues to fall. These are the matters of importance to Congress. We cannot waste time reacting to every comment,” Patole stated, as per PTI reports.

He further cast doubt on whether local body elections in Maharashtra would take place anytime soon. Elections to several municipal corporations, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), as well as other civic bodies, have been delayed for over two years.

Speaking on the speculation that senior leader Prithviraj Chavan could replace him as the state Congress chief, Patole claimed he had no information about such a development. He revealed that he, along with other Congress leaders, would be travelling to Delhi on Wednesday, where important party decisions would be discussed and finalised.

Patole also expressed confidence in the Congress’s prospects, stating that the party is poised to win the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi.

(With inputs from PTI)