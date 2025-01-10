Sanpada firing: Accused hiding near Maharashtra border, say police

Police said that the accused had fled towards Panvel after the incident, where their digital trail ended. Through technical investigations and informants, police have managed to locate the duo near the Maharashtra border, where they are suspected of hiding

The incident took place near D-Mart on January 3

The latest police investigation into the Sanpada shooting incident in Navi Mumbai, which took place on January 3, reveals that 40-year-old Santosh Gawli, who has been identified as the main accused behind the incident, and another unidentified shooter have frequently been changing locations to evade capture.

“Gawli has been using a burner phone to contact his family to let them know he is doing alright and occasionally asking for money. He is changing SIM cards and sometimes using WhatsApp calls, thinking it won’t allow us to track him. However, we have his tower location, and they will soon be apprehended,” said a police officer on the condition of anonymity.



Police scrutinised over 100 CCTV cameras to identify the suspects

Two unidentified assailants on a motorcycle opened fire at Rajaram Thoke, 48, Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) market's garbage disposal and collection department contractor. The assailants had fired five to six rounds before fleeing the scene. Currently stable, Thoke was shot four times near D-Mart.

Gawli, a former contractor at the APMC, is also suspected to be the mastermind behind the incident. According to the police, Gawli was driven by jealousy after losing the contract, which was his sole source of income. Two years ago, after losing the contract to Thoke, Gawli began driving an auto rickshaw to make ends meet.

Further investigations have revealed that two months ago, Gawli started planning to end Thoke’s life. He enlisted the help of a shooter, who guided him in sourcing a pistol and devising a plan to execute the crime.

Gawli and the shooter conducted reconnaissance to track Thoke’s daily movements and routine, police sources revealed.

The Sanpada police and the Navi Mumbai Crime Branch are collectively investigating the case.