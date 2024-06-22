Breaking News
WhatsApp soon lets you dial numbers to place calls directly from app

Updated on: 22 June,2024 12:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

WhatsApp users will find a new floating action button located within the calls tab that will enable access to the in-app dialer

WhatsApp soon lets you dial numbers to place calls directly from app

Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: iStock

WhatsApp soon lets you dial numbers to place calls directly from app
Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new in-app dialer feature that will allow users to make calls directly from the app.


According to WABetaInfo, users will not need to add contacts to their address book to make calls from the app.


Users will find a new floating action button located within the calls tab that will enable access to the in-app dialer. 


In addition, the report mentioned that after entering a phone number, users will also have the option to save the number to the address book as a new contact or add it to an existing contact card.

A messaging shortcut will also be available within the dialer screen that will allow users to quickly send a message to a phone number they initially planned to dial but chose to message instead, the report added.

The feature is presently available to some beta testers who install the latest updates of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store, and will roll out to even more people over the coming days, the report said.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to see all media shared in community group chats.

This feature will let community members see an overview of all images, videos, and other media files shared within the community, which will make it easier for them to locate and access shared content.

