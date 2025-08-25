The recently-opened Santacruz-Chembur Link Road extension arm that meets the Western Express Highway has only led to terrible traffic snarls since Day 1; MMRDA criticised for disastrous planning

The purpose of the Rs 200-crore Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) extension appears to have been defeated, with traffic congestion occurring at the spot where an arm of the connector meets the Western Express Highway (WEH) during peak hours. When this reporter recently took a test drive via the connector during the evening peak hours, he, too, was stuck in a sea of traffic.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has faced criticism for this snag, with motorists terming the connector a textbook case of improper planning. On March 26, mid-day, in the report ‘SCLR extension to ease travel but may create bottleneck on WEH’ highlighted concerns that the landing point on the northbound carriageway of WEH could become a bottleneck.

Jagdeep Desai, architect, academician, and founder-chairman of the Forum for Improving Quality of Life in Mumbai, said, “Basically, smooth traffic is only possible on roads of uniform width and an equal number of lanes on the entire length of the road. Because these roads merge and converge at multiple points, choking occurs at each, creating a cascading effect. This is made worse by random barricades put up by the traffic police.

The junction over which the flyover and the connector have been built is badly messed up, adversely contributing to the man-made chaos. A few years ago, the area below the flyover was studied in detail by the Mumbai Environment Social Network and Forum for Improving Quality of Life in Mumbai Suburbs, with the local traffic personnel, and many practical suggestions were given. Of course, why would they take any from the public? Even now, if they really wish to improve the situation, considerable damage control can be done. But only if changes are implemented as a whole, without question.”

Activist Zoru Bhathena said, “The newly opened SCLR connector is taking Mumbai quicker from one traffic jam to the next. This connector is a classic example of a terribly planned flyover that brings thousands of cars into an existing bottleneck, causing it to choke. The solution is to restrict and streamline the flow of traffic into a bottleneck and not choke it. Shutting this connector will resolve the issue and make all traffic flow smoother."

Transport expert Jitendra Gupta said, “There seems to be no end to the problems. New flyovers keep coming without resolving the actual problem. The actual problem starts with the daily increase in newly registered vehicles. Then comes the problem of planning. The MMRDA has failed to assess the actual flow of traffic by the time a flyover is completed, as well as the capacity of both the road and the new connector to contain that traffic. It’s pathetic. The failure also lies in not planning to increase the width of roads.”