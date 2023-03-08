Scrap godown gutted in fire in Navi Mumbai; no injuries

No one was injured in the incident which occurred at around Tuesday midnight, disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant said

A major fire gutted a scrap godown located in a village near Navi Mumbai, officials told news agency PTI on Wednesday.

No one was injured in the incident which occurred at around Tuesday midnight, disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant said, adding that the godown is situated in Pimpri village on the Mumbra-Panvel road.

Three fire engines brought the blaze under control after nearly two hours.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out in a commercial unit in Mumbai's Kurla area on Tuesday afternoon and was brought under control in nearly 2 hours.

"There was no report of any injury to anyone," a fire official told PTI.

The blaze started around 4.15 pm at the establishment on Mathuradas Vasanji Road, Coca Cola Compound, in Bail Bazar locality, a civic official said.

At least eight fire engines and other firefighting equipment were pressed into service to tackle the "level-2" fire, he said.

"The fire was confined to electric wiring and installations, refrigerator, wooden materials, steel racks and a few utensils in the kitchen area of the single-storey structure," the official said.

The fire was brought under control around 6 pm, he said.

