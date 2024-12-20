A tragic ferry-Navy craft collision off the Mumbai coast has left 14 dead and a 7-year-old boy missing. Authorities are continuing search efforts as investigations into the incident unfold

File Pic

Listen to this article Search for missing child continues after deadly ferry crash off Mumbai coast x 00:00

The search operation for a seven-year-old boy, who went missing after a tragic collision between a Navy craft and a ferry off the Mumbai coast, continued on Friday, according to officials. The incident, which occurred two days ago on December 18, has now claimed the lives of 14 people, with the body of a 43-year-old man recovered on Thursday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

The collision took place when a Navy craft, undergoing engine trials, lost control and crashed into the passenger ferry Neel Kamal near Mumbai’s harbour area. The ferry, which had over 100 passengers on board, was en route from the Gateway of India to the Elephanta Island, a well-known tourist destination famous for its ancient caves.

As per the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB), the ferry had permission to carry only 84 passengers and six crew members, but was found to be overloaded at the time of the crash. This information has been confirmed by the police, who have filed a case against the Navy craft’s driver at the Colaba police station. The sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) invoked in the FIR include causing death by negligence, rash or negligent navigation of a vessel, and actions endangering personal safety and public life.

In response to the tragic accident, a large-scale Search and Rescue (SAR) operation has been underway, involving a naval helicopter, Navy boats, and Coast Guard vessels. To date, 98 people, including two injured, have been rescued from the wreckage. However, the search continues for the missing seven-year-old boy, with the authorities hoping to find him soon.

With a total of 113 individuals on board the two vessels at the time of the incident, the loss of life has deeply impacted the local community. The Navy has already launched an internal probe into the incident to determine the cause of the crash and prevent similar accidents in the future.

The wrecked ferry, which has been significantly damaged, has been taken to Bhaucha Dhakka in south Mumbai for further inspection. The Navy has retained custody of the involved craft for investigation purposes. The search operation is ongoing, and authorities are doing everything they can to locate the remaining missing persons.

(With inputs from PTI)