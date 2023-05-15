‘Securing All India Rank 1 was a surprise’

Most toppers say they were well prepared, but didn’t think they would do so well. Now, beaming with fresh confidence, they talk of their next move, with some changing their previous plans due to added advantage of acing the exams

Kirti Makhija

ISC

Kirti Makhija

Smt. Sulochanadevi Singhania School, Thane, Stream: Commerce, 99.25%, AIR # 2

“The mathematics paper was very tough this time and many lost marks there. I had expected to score somewhere around 96-96 per cent. It was super news when I found out that I not on scored 99.25 per cent but also secured AIR 2. I want to pursue chartered accountancy for which I will be appearing for the foundation exam next month. After that, I haven’t decided but will want to pursue an MBA degree.”

Anvita Bharpilania

Stream: Commerce

Chatrabhuj Narsee Memorial School, Vile Parle, 99%, AIR# 4

“I scored 91 per cent in my pre-board exams so was expecting to score a maximum of around 93-94 per cent. Scoring 99 per cent was a big surprise, forget about the merit list and All India Rank. I was planning to pursue a BSc in finance from NMIMS. But with my scores, I would now want to apply for Ivy league universities abroad.”

ICSE

Shreya Upadhyay

Bombay Scottish School, Mahim, 99.80%, AIR # 1

“I was not at all nervous before the exams as we had a day’s gap between each exam. My exams went very well but I did not expect to score above 99 per cent. After the exam, I calculated my scores and put together the least I could get and accordingly, I expected above 98 per cent. Securing All India Rank (AIR) 1 was a surprise. I now want to pursue computer engineering in the US.”

Advay Sardesai

Campion School, Colaba, 99.80%, AIR# 1

“I have been consistent in studies and was definitely expecting a good score, but not above 99 per cent. And an All India Rank 1 is a great surprise. My family and I are planning to shift to London in a few days, where I plan to pursue an A-level course for junior college education. Both my parents are from a finance background but I wish to pursue science and study subjects like mathematics and physics. Besides this, economics is what interests me.”

Yash Bhasein

Smt. Sulochanadevi Singhania School, Thane, 99.80%, AIR # 1

“I won’t hide the fact that I was nervous and anxious before the exams. But thanks to my father who guided and supported me. He always asked me to stay calm, which worked for me. I expected to score around 97 per cent. Securing over 99% and AIR 1 was totally unexpected. I want to pursue either aerospace engineering or computer engineering at IIT Bombay. I have already started preparing for the same.”

Tanay Shah

Kapol Vidyanidhi School, Kandivali, 99.80%, AIR #1

“I was well prepared for the exam. Extra-curricular activities helped me keep a consistent focus on my studies. Instead of spending time online, I spent time on sports like badminton, table tennis etc. I wish to opt for commerce and then pursue a CA degree.”

Hiya Sanghvi

Children’s Academy, Malad East, 99.80%, AIR # 1

“I was well prepared for the exam but did not expect to score over 99 per cent or secure AIR 1. I always wished to be a merit rank holder, but then there are much brighter students in my school. I was happy, thinking I would score around 97 per cent. I have no fixed plans for the future, but I would be opting for the commerce stream.”