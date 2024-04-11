Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Serious allegations against Sameer Wankhede NCB
Updated on: 11 April,2024 07:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

The agency filed its affidavit last week in response to Wankhede’s petition challenging the notices issued to him on the NCB’s preliminary inquiry over irregularities in a drugs case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Key Highlights

  1. NCB has submitted to High Court that there were serious allegations against Wankhede
  2. The agency filed its affidavit last week in response to Wankhede’s petition
  3. The affidavit filed by Sanjay Singh claiming that he was forum hunting

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has submitted to the Bombay High Court that there were serious and grave allegations of irregularities against its former zonal director Sameer Wankhede and hence a preliminary inquiry was initiated against him.


The agency filed its affidavit last week in response to Wankhede’s petition challenging the notices issued to him on the NCB’s preliminary inquiry over irregularities in a drugs case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.


The affidavit filed by Sanjay Singh, deputy director general of the NCB, sought dismissal of Wankhede’s plea, claiming that he was forum hunting and delaying and prolonging the inquiry initiated against him.


On April 1, a division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Manjusha Deshpande had accepted the NCB’s assurance that no further notice would be issued to Wankhede pending hearing of his petition.

The court had then also directed the agency to file its affidavit to Wankhede’s plea. The NCB in its affidavit said Wankhede has filed multiple litigations on the same issue including the one before the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), which had refused to interfere.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

