SGNP’s survivor cub on the mend

Animal keepers hand-nurse sole surviving cub with formula, as she continues to gain weight; next milestone: survive two months

The cub was born in captivity to the tigress Srivalli and her mate Bajirao. Representation pic;

The ailing sole tiger cub at Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) is becoming healthier by the day, indicating that the efforts of the park officials to save her are bearing fruit. The cub has been meticulously monitored by SGNP employees after her siblings died days after they were delivered on March 25.

Dr Nikhil Bangar, SGNP’s veterinary officer, who has been keeping an eye on the cub along with Range Forest Officer Vijay Barabde and animal keeper, told mid-day, “The cub is being given formula on a regular basis and her weight has increased steadily in the past 10 to 15 days.”

The cub’s temperature is being monitored closely. Representation pic

He added, “Taking into consideration that the cub didn’t have its mother’s milk, which plays an important role in building immunity, it is extremely susceptible to infection. We are maintaining the utmost hygiene and taking care of the cub day and night.”

Officials are giving health updates on a day-to-day basis to SGNP Director G Mallikarjun, Deputy Director (South) Revati Kulkarni and Assistant Conservator of Forest. On April 7, mid-day reported how the cub, the fourth and only surviving offspring of the captive tigress Srivalli, had gained weight though her condition was still critical, according to officials.

The cub is being fed milk formula and supplements, and her temperature is being monitored closely.

The four offspring of Srivalli and her mate Bajirao were the first cubs to be born at SGNP after 13 long years.

The captive tiger and lion safari at SGNP was started in the 1990s and it has been one of its most important tourist attractions. But with the animals either dying of old age or illnesses, the authorities are concerned. According to Barabde, at present, there are a total of three tigresses at the park: Lakshmi, 13; Durga, 2; and Bijali, 12. Apart from Bajirao, 8, there is another male tiger, seven-year-old Bajarang.

