Shab-e-Baraat 2023: Western Railway to run special Mumbai local trains, BEST to operate night buses

Representational Pic

The Western Railway (WR) and the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply And Transport (BEST) will run special services on the occasion of Shab-e-Baraat in Mumbai.

The WR on Monday said that it will run two extra special local trains on the occasion of Shab-e-Baraat during the intervening night of 7/8 March.

In an official statement, the WR said, to clear the extra rush of passengers on the occasion of Shab-E-Baraat, Western Railway will run two extra special local trains during the intervening night of 7 th /8th March, 2023, leaving from Churchgate to Virar and from Virar to Churchgate.

The WR further said that the special trains- Churchgate – Virar Special local (Spl – 1) will leave from Churchgate at 2.35 hrs and will reach Virar at 4.15 hrs on 8 th March, 2023.

It said, similarly, the Virar - Churchgate Special local (Spl – 2) will leave from Virar at 1.42 hrs and will reach Churchgate at 3.22 hrs on 8 th March, 2023. Both the locals will halt at all stations.

The WR also shared the details of the special local train service. It said the station to station timing will be as under:

Meanwhile, the BEST on Monday said that the Muslim community visits the mosques and cemeteries to pay homage to the departed souls of their relatives and forefathers in the night hours on Shab-E- Barat also called as Badi Raat. People also visit Haji Ali Dargah in south Mumbai.

The BEST said, in view of the event, the passenger traffic is generated on the night at Haji Ali as well as other areas of the city including Bhendi Bazar, Mohammad Ali Road, Mazgaon, Dockyard Road, Shivaji Nagar, Trombay, Vikhroli, Santacruz, Malvani eÈc.

It further said that this year, the Badi Raat shall be observed on Tuesday March 7, 2023, considering the expected passenger generation on this night and also referring to the response in the past years, a plan of 8 special buses is prepared to operate in the night hours of 07.03.2023.

The BEST said, inspectors will also be posted during night hours at depots including Colaba, Mumbai Central, Worli, Santacruz, Kurla, Shivaji Nagar and Malvani.

The BEST shared a schedule of the special night services-