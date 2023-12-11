Sharad Pawar has made a remarkable impact on the political landscape of India. On Sharad Pawar's birthday 2023, let's look back at the politician's life.

Sharad Pawar/ File Pic

Listen to this article Sharad Pawar Birthday 2023: Celebrating a seasoned statesman x 00:00

Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar is a mainstay of Indian politics. Pawar, one of the eleven children born to Govindrao and Shardabai, began his political quite early in life. Born on December 12, 1940, in Maharashtra, Pawat established a space for himself in India's political landscape and his path is nothing short of spectacular.

On Sharad Pawar's birthday 2023, let's look back at the politician's life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before establishing the NCP in 1999, Sharad Pawar was a member of the Indian National Congress; he quickly ascended through the ranks. He served as Chief Minister of Maharashtra several times and later occupied key ministerial roles at the national level, demonstrating his wise leadership and political savvy.

Sharad Pawar recently published a memoir 'On My Terms: From the Grassroots to the Corridors of Power'. The book looks into his life's tumultuous journey, providing a view into the corridors of power through the eyes of a seasoned statesman and Pawar's role in moulding politics. The book frankly analyses his experiences, problems, and judgements made during his illustrious career, giving readers with a sophisticated perspective of governance and power relations. In a nutshell, his book is a record

Apart from his political abilities, Pawar is well-known for his love of cricket. He was essential in the growth of cricket in Maharashtra and was instrumental in the establishment of the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, demonstrating his numerous interests outside of politics.

Pawar has been a force to be reckoned with in Indian politics throughout his career, noted for his pragmatism and ability to manage the tight web of political relationships. His presence has influenced political debate not only in Maharashtra but throughout the country.

On Sharad Pawar's birthday 2023, it is critical to recognise his contributions to public life and government. His dedication to serving the people, as well as his lasting influence on Indian politics, serves as a tribute to the strength of tenacity, resilience, and unflinching devotion to the welfare of society as he adds another year to his illustrious life.