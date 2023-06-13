Indian actress Chrisann Pereira, who was framed in a drugs case in Sharjah, has been officially cleared of all charges by a Sharjah court on Tuesday. She will now be able to fly back to India

Chrisann Pereira is an actor who has worked in movies like Sadak 2 and Batla House where she played supporting roles. (Instagram/Chrisann Pereira)

Listen to this article Sharjah court clears Indian actress Chrisann Pereira of all charges in drug case x 00:00

Actress Chrisann Pereira, who was framed in a drugs case in Sharjah, has been officially cleared of all charges by a Sharjah court on Tuesday. She will now be able to fly back to India.

Chrisann's brother, Kevin Pereira, confirmed to Midday that all the legal formalities have been completed. The Sharjah court had been waiting for the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report since April when she was released on bail.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to sources, CCTV footages at the airport worked in her favour where she was seen returning back to the officers after crossing the customs and claiming that she has been given parcel but she was arrested after drugs were found in it at Sharjah Airport. “We have been told that she will return to India within a week after securing her passport from the local authorities,” said Kevin.

The Mumbai crime branch, after investigating, found substance in Pereira family's statement that she was framed in the drug case. They had submitted a fact-finding report. The join Commissioner Crime Lakhmi Gautam took the cognisance of the case and asked Unit 10 of Mumbai Crime Branch headed by Deepak Sawant to investigate. Based on the investigation of the Mumbai Crime Branch and the documents sent to the Sharjah authorities, Pereira was granted bail in April while holding her passport. Sources said that in the final order the court in Sharjah has said that after reviewing the documents the case has been closed and the travel ban is lifted.

Also read: Mumbai: Police issue preventive order, check list of exemptions

Recently, the Mumbai police arrested baker Anthony Paul and his accomplice banker Rajesh Bhobhate, also known as Ravi, for allegedly orchestrating a fake audition for a web series in Sharjah and planting drugs on Pereira on April 1 out of some grudge.

Currently, the Mumbai police are working to secure the release of Clayton Rodrigues, who was also arrested in February by Sharjah authorities for carrying a cake with a narcotic substance, the Mumbai crime branch have found that Clayton was also duped by same set of people. Last month, the Sharjah court sentenced Clayton to 25 years imprisonment for drug possession. The Clayton family has now filed an appeal against his conviction order in the Sharjah court, citing the Pereira case and stating that Clayton was also a victim of same syndicate.