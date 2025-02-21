Deputy CM’s absence at major functions sparks fresh speculation in Mahayuti

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during a function in Agra. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was conspicuous by his absence at the event

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s absence from key events—such as the unveiling of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue in Badlapur, the warrior king’s birth anniversary celebration at Agra Fort, and the inauguration of the second phase of Shivshrushti in Pune—has raised eyebrows. Is it just a coincidence, or is there an underlying ‘cold war’ within the Mahayuti alliance?

The Mahayuti government, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, was formed on December 5, 2024, in alliance with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP. However, since its formation, reports of unease between Fadnavis and his deputy Shinde have surfaced over issues like the creation of an independent ‘war room’ to monitor projects, disputes over guardian minister appointments in Nashik and Raigad, and the establishment of a separate medical assistance centre. Adding fuel to the fire, Shinde was conspicuously absent from crucial events on February 18 and 19, all of which were attended by Fadnavis.



Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister. File Pic/Ashish Raje

On February 18, Fadnavis unveiled Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue in Badlapur, Thane district. However, despite being the guardian minister of Thane, Shinde did not attend the ceremony. Speaking with mid-day, local MLA Kisan Kathore said, “Shinde saheb was invited for the function. But, the deputy chief minister did not turn up for the event.” BJP’s Kisan Kathore is MLA from the Murbad Assembly constituency in Thane district.

Shinde’s absence further fuelled speculation when he skipped two more major events the next day—Shivaji Maharaj’s birth anniversary celebration at Agra Fort, Uttar Pradesh, and the inauguration of the second phase of Shivshrushti—a historical theme park dedicated to the Maratha king, in Ambegaon Budruk, Pune. His nonattendance became a hot topic in Mantralaya corridors.

A senior Mantralaya official pointed out that in 2023, the Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti celebration at Agra Fort was organised for the first time with the support of then-CM Shinde and Dy CM Fadnavis. “Now, with the roles reversed—Fadnavis as CM and Shinde as Dy CM—only Fadnavis attended the event. Ideally, Shinde should have been present too. It’s not a healthy sign,” the official remarked.

Ajinkya Devgiri Pratishthan, the event’s organiser, had invited both Fadnavis and Shinde. Vinod Patil, the organisation’s president, confirmed that he had personally spoken to Shinde a day before the event, and the deputy CM had assured his presence. “However, he didn’t show up, possibly due to a busy schedule,” Patil told mid-day.

This isn’t the first time Shinde’s absence from significant Mahayuti meetings has drawn attention. Earlier in February, he skipped a crucial Mumbai meeting convened by Fadnavis regarding the metropolitan development authorities of Nagpur, Pune, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, and Nashik—despite heading the Urban Development Department that oversees these cities’ policies.

Denial of rift

Senior Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar dismissed speculation of any rift, stating, “Shinde-ji was supposed to attend the Agra celebration. There must be some reason for his absence. There is no cold war or differences in the alliance.”

On Thursday, Shinde himself denied reports of a ‘cold war’ while speaking to the media in Delhi. Addressing speculation about tensions within Mahayuti, he remarked, “It’s a samanvay (coordination) room, not a war room. There is no ‘cold or hot war’ among us.”

Fadnavis has also previously refuted claims of friction, emphasising that the alliance remains united. However, with Shinde’s repeated absences from key functions, the speculation refuses to die down.

Cops receive emails warning of attack on Eknath Shinde

The Mumbai police have received multiple threats from an unknown email ID, warning of an attack on the vehicle of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The emails were sent to both the MRA Marg police station near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station and the Goregaon police station. With assistance from the Cyber Cell, the police have launched a manhunt to nab the unidentified sender.

“Today [Thursday], a mail threatening to bomb the car of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was received at both Goregaon police station and MRA Marg police station. Further inquiry is underway and the necessary action is being taken,” said Pravin Munde, DCP, Zone I.

- Faizan Khan