The system, aimed at improving security and transparency through the use of facial recognition and RFID cards, encountered technical issues, resulting in several staffers not being able to access the building

Mantralaya. File Pic

Listen to this article Day one glitches in Mantralaya facial recognition system delay staff entry, create long queues x 00:00

Long queues and confusion marked the first day of implementation of the facial recognition system at Mantralaya, the Maharashtra government secretariat in south Mumbai, reported news PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The system, aimed at improving security and transparency through the use of facial recognition and RFID cards, encountered technical issues, resulting in several staffers not being able to access the building.

The state government said data of 1500 officers and employees was provided by the Information and Technology department for feeding into the system, which was installed at all entrance gates by the implementing company and was activated on the first day, reported PTI.

"The system could not read faces. It caused long queues. The process had to be repeated several times," an official said, reported PTI.

Journalists with accreditation and Home department passes were also initially denied entry but were allowed into the complex after discussions with officials, reported PTI.

A statement from the government said instructions had been issued to upload the necessary data for the smooth operation of the system in the future, adding that all officers, employees, and public representatives have been told to register their face details to avoid delays.

Mantralaya is a sensitive and essential location, which is why the decision to implement the facial recognition system for internal security was made at the government level, it added.

Maharashtra government to explore AI integration in agriculture sector

The Maharashtra government is considering the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in the agricultural sector on an experimental basis to enhance productivity and reduce costs for farmers, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said.

According to a statement from the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister’s office, Ajit Pawar has directed the Agriculture Department to collaborate with the Cooperation Department to evaluate the technical and financial feasibility of the initiative.

A review meeting on AI applications in agriculture was held at the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister’s office, attended by key stakeholders, including Agriculture Minister Adv. Manikrao Kokate, Minister of State for Agriculture Adv. Ashish Jaiswal (via video conferencing), Minister of State for Cooperation Dr Pankaj Bhoyar, and senior officials from the Agriculture, Finance, and Planning Departments. Representatives from the All India Grape Vinegar Plantation Association and experts from agricultural research institutions also participated in the discussions, the statement said.

Highlighting AI’s transformative potential, Ajit Pawar said that rapid technological advancements are reshaping industries worldwide, and agriculture should not be left behind. “Given the challenges of unpredictable weather, untimely rains, frequent crop diseases, and labour shortages, AI can play a crucial role in improving farm productivity while reducing costs,” he stated.

(With inputs from PTI)