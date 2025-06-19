Addressing a rally to mark the 59th foundation day of the undivided Shiv Sena formed by his father late Bal Thackeray, he warned the ruling party of dire consequences if it hurt the 'Thackeray brand'

Amid tie-up buzz with Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday alleged that the BJP does not want Marathi parties to unite, reported the PTI.

Uddhav, while speaking during the Shiv Sena foundation day, accused the BJP of trying to scuttle the possibility of his party's alliance with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena led by his estranged cousin Raj Thackeray ahead of the BMC elections.

Addressing a rally to mark the 59th foundation day of the undivided Shiv Sena formed by his father late Bal Thackeray, he warned the ruling party of dire consequences if it hurt the 'Thackeray brand', according to the PTI.

In order to scuttle the possibility of alliance of "Marathi parties", meetings are being held in hotels and elsewhere, the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief said.

He was apparently referring to Raj Thackeray's recent meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at a five-star hotel in the city.

"What people want, will happen. We will see how it is to be done. The BJP and Shinde Sena do not want Marathi parties to unite. If you try to finish the Thackeray brand, we will finish off the BJP. I am prepared.¦ I want to tell the BJP.....When you come to take me on....come with an ambulance...for yourself,' Uddhav Thackeray said, tweaking a similar dialogue from Nana Patekar-starrer "Prahaar", as per the PTI.

There was speculation recently about the two Thackeray cousins forming an alliance as civic elections are imminent in Mumbai and elsewhere in the state.

The former chief minister, meanwhile, also said the imposition of Hindi in the state will not be allowed at any cost.

The BJP wants to create a divide among Marathi and Hindi-speakers on the eve of civic polls,' he said while exuding confidence that his party will retain the Mumbai civic body.

The BJP has no legacy of its own, and had to install a massive statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who had banned the RSS when he was the country's home minister, Uddhav Thackeray claimed, the news agency reported.

Referring to the BJP-led Mahayuti's manifesto speaking of giving Rs 2,100 to women under the Laadki Bahin scheme and loan waiver to farmers, he said the BJP did not fulfill these promises after the assembly elections.

"They promised me that the Shiv Sena will have the chief minister's post for two and a half years but didn't keep the promise," said Uddhav Thackeray who parted ways with the BJP over the CM post after the 2019 assembly elections, reported the PTI.

When the opposition contested the Lok Sabha polls by forming the INDIA group, Prime Minister Narendra Modi compared the opposition bloc to the terror outfit Indian Mujahideen, Thackeray claimed, adding that after Operation Sindoor, Modi sent MPs of the same opposition bloc all over the world to present India's stand.

The BJP has not taken action against Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah who called army officer Sofiya Qureshi "sister of Pakistani terrorists", Uddhav Thackeray said.

"Why the terrorists who killed 26 innocent tourists in Pahalgam have not been nabbed yet," he asked.

The BJP maligns opposition leaders with corruption charges, and then inducts them into the party, Thackeray said.

"The BJP has set up a party induction stall outside jails. Now, only (gangster) Dawood Ibrahim is left to be taken into its fold,' he said in a sarcastic swipe.

Accusing the Mahayuti government of indulging in corruption, Thackeray said if "original" BJP workers have any self-respect, they should oppose the entry of people, whom they had accused of corruption in the past, in their party.

The state government was giving Mumbai away "free of cost" to the Adani group for the Dharavi redevelopment project, Uddhav Thackeray alleged.

He also termed the rally of the rival Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde as a "gathering of thieves", the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)