India on Wednesday officially launched 'Operation Sindhu' to evacuate Indians from Iran amid the Iran-Israel conflict, an official statement said.

It stated that 110 students were evacuated as part of the operation and were on their way to New Delhi.

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) wrote, "India launched Operation Sindhu to evacuate Indian nationals from Iran. India evacuated 110 students from northern Iran who crossed into Armenia under the supervision of our Missions in Iran and Armenia on 17th June. They departed from Yerevan on a special flight and will arrive in New Delhi in the early hours of 19th June 2025."

This is part of the many steps that the government has taken over the last several days for the safety and security of Indian nationals stuck in Iran and called for help in view of the deteriorating situation due to the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel, the statement said.

The government of India said that it is grateful to the governments of Iran and Armenia for the smooth facilitation of the evacuation process, according to the IANS.

"India accords highest priority to the safety and security of Indian nationals abroad. As part of the ongoing operation, the Indian Embassy in Iran has been assisting large numbers of Indian nationals in moving from areas seeing increased hostilities to relatively safer areas within the country and to subsequently evacuate them using the available and feasible options," the MEA stated, the news agency reported.

The MEA advised Indian nationals in Iran to stay in touch with the Indian Embassy in Tehran through its emergency helpline, and with the 24x7 Control Room established by the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi.

Advisories

India issued an advisory for its citizens in both Iran and Israel. It said that in view of the current situation, all Indian nationals and persons of Indian origin in Iran must remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary movements, follow the Indian embassy’s social media accounts and observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities. The Indian Embassy in Iran has also issued contact details for the Indians.

The Indian Embassy in Israel also issued an advisory, informing Indian citizens to stay vigilant and adhere to the safety protocols as advised by the Israeli authorities and Home Front Command (https://oref.org.il/eng).

“Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel within the country and stay close to safety shelters. We are continuously monitoring the evolving situation, including the safety of Indian nationals. In case of any emergency, please contact the 24/7 helpline of the embassy,” the advisory read.

Emergency contact numbers for those in Iran

Call only

98 9128109115

98 9128109109

WhatsApp

+98 901044557

+98 9015993320

+91 8086871709

+98 9177699036 (Bandar Abbas)

+98 9396356649 (Zahedan)

Telephone numbers for those in Israel

+972 54-7520711

+972 54-3278392