Updated on: 17 March,2025 11:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The Rajya Sabha MP had advised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 15 to watch the movie 'Chhava' based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and clarify if what the late Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader MS Golwalkar had said about the Maratha warrior was wrong

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC. Pic/X

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC launched a scathing attack on Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction leader Sanjay Raut, saying that he has lost his mental balance and makes statements every morning without studying any facts.

The Member of Parliament (MP) from Rajya Sabha had advised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 15 to watch the movie 'Chhava' based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and clarify if what the late Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader MS Golwalkar had said about the Maratha warrior was wrong.

According to news agency ANI, Shaina NC stated that Raut wakes up every morning and when he does not have anything to speak, then he makes a controversial statements. She added that there is no division in India and no one can break the country.

"Sanjay Raut has lost his mental balance because every morning he makes statements without any facts. We give credit to the Prime Minister, Home Minister and all the leaders of NDA for the pace at which India is moving towards progress... When you (Sanjay Raut) wake up in the morning and you do not have any issue, then you make controversial remarks. There is no division in India... No one can break us ...", Shaina NC told ANI on Sunday.





Raut had made the comments while speaking to reporters in Mumbai. He had stated that no one can tell what is the mindset of Prime Minister Modi. "Previously, PM Modi has promoted films such as 'Tashkent Files', 'Kashmir Files', 'Chhava' and 'The Accidental Prime Minister'. If MS Golwalkar presented his views on Sambhaji Maharaj, then it is PM Modi's responsibility to watch the movie and claim that Golwalkar was wrong," Raut had said in response to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Assaduddin Owaisi's statement. The Hyderabad MP had claimed that Golwalkar used the "worst words" for Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in his book 'Bunch of Thoughts and Hindutva'.

"The worst words for Sambhaji Maharaj were used by late RSS leader MS Golwalkar in his book Bunch of Thoughts and Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar also used the worst words for Sambhaji Maharaj", Owaisi had said on March 15.

(With ANI inputs)

