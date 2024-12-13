Breaking News
Kurla BEST bus crash: Driver was given JUST five minutes' training, reveals probe
Colaba: Police on the lookout of pervert who stalks women and then...
Mumbai: First cable-stayed road overbridge in city will be ready soon
Mumbai: BMC offers to pick up your debris free if...
Zero action against hawkers: Bombay High Court pulls up BMC
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Shiv Sena MLA hints at future alliance between Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar

Shiv Sena MLA hints at future alliance between Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar

Updated on: 13 December,2024 08:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai

Top

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat suggested that a possible future alliance between Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar could be on the horizon, following their recent meeting. Shirsat also discussed cabinet expansion plans within the Maharashtra government.

Shiv Sena MLA hints at future alliance between Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar

File Pic

Listen to this article
Shiv Sena MLA hints at future alliance between Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar
x
00:00

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat has suggested that a future alliance between Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar could be on the cards. Shirsat, commenting on Ajit Pawar’s recent meeting with his uncle Sharad Pawar on the latter's 84th birthday, indicated that the two leaders may come together once again.


Speaking to ANI, Shirsat stated, "Sharad Pawar sahab never stayed attached to one party; he has left and joined Congress multiple times. It is possible that they may reunite in the future... it seems negotiations are underway, and all leaders might come together."


The meeting between the two Pawars comes amid political developments in the state, particularly following Ajit Pawar's departure from the Sharad Pawar-led NCP last year. Ajit Pawar led a faction within the NCP that joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), with Ajit taking oath as Deputy Chief Minister in the Maharashtra government. This split had led to the two factions of the NCP, with Ajit Pawar’s group holding the official ‘clock’ symbol as per the Election Commission's ruling earlier this year.


On the subject of cabinet expansion, Shirsat revealed that Ajit Pawar had indicated that a cabinet expansion would occur soon, with discussions expected to take place within the next day or two.

Sharad Pawar, who celebrated his birthday on Thursday, met party workers and leaders at his residence in Delhi. During the event, party members presented him with bouquets and gifts to mark the occasion. Ajit Pawar, accompanied by his wife and party leaders including Praful Patel and Chhagan Bhujbal, visited his uncle to offer birthday wishes.

The NCP leader’s political journey has spanned over three decades, during which he has served as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for seven years. His tenure is widely credited with positioning the state as a leading industrial hub, alongside ensuring the state’s financial stability.

Last year, after a significant split, Ajit Pawar’s NCP faction performed well in the Maharashtra assembly polls, securing 41 seats, while Sharad Pawar’s group won only 10 seats. As per ANI reports, it remains to be seen whether the two factions of the NCP will reconcile in the future, especially as discussions continue among the state’s political leaders.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Shiv Sena ajit pawar sharad pawar mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK