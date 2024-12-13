Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat suggested that a possible future alliance between Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar could be on the horizon, following their recent meeting. Shirsat also discussed cabinet expansion plans within the Maharashtra government.

File Pic

Listen to this article Shiv Sena MLA hints at future alliance between Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar x 00:00

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat has suggested that a future alliance between Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar could be on the cards. Shirsat, commenting on Ajit Pawar’s recent meeting with his uncle Sharad Pawar on the latter's 84th birthday, indicated that the two leaders may come together once again.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to ANI, Shirsat stated, "Sharad Pawar sahab never stayed attached to one party; he has left and joined Congress multiple times. It is possible that they may reunite in the future... it seems negotiations are underway, and all leaders might come together."

The meeting between the two Pawars comes amid political developments in the state, particularly following Ajit Pawar's departure from the Sharad Pawar-led NCP last year. Ajit Pawar led a faction within the NCP that joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), with Ajit taking oath as Deputy Chief Minister in the Maharashtra government. This split had led to the two factions of the NCP, with Ajit Pawar’s group holding the official ‘clock’ symbol as per the Election Commission's ruling earlier this year.

On the subject of cabinet expansion, Shirsat revealed that Ajit Pawar had indicated that a cabinet expansion would occur soon, with discussions expected to take place within the next day or two.

Sharad Pawar, who celebrated his birthday on Thursday, met party workers and leaders at his residence in Delhi. During the event, party members presented him with bouquets and gifts to mark the occasion. Ajit Pawar, accompanied by his wife and party leaders including Praful Patel and Chhagan Bhujbal, visited his uncle to offer birthday wishes.

The NCP leader’s political journey has spanned over three decades, during which he has served as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for seven years. His tenure is widely credited with positioning the state as a leading industrial hub, alongside ensuring the state’s financial stability.

Last year, after a significant split, Ajit Pawar’s NCP faction performed well in the Maharashtra assembly polls, securing 41 seats, while Sharad Pawar’s group won only 10 seats. As per ANI reports, it remains to be seen whether the two factions of the NCP will reconcile in the future, especially as discussions continue among the state’s political leaders.