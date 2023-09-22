Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde slams opposition over alleged 'disregard for Sanatan Dharma'

Shinde also highlighted the contributions of India's luminaries, from Aryabhatta to Homi Bhabha, who played pivotal roles in making India a great nation

Shrikant Shinde. Pic/Twitter@DrSEShinde

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks about Sanatana Dharma, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde slammed the Opposition for what he said “a lack of respect for Sanatan Dharma”. He made these comments on Thursday in the Lok Sabha while discussing the celebration of Chandrayaan.

Shinde said: “Opposition is allergic to words 'Hindu' and 'Sanatan Dharma'. Some people are raising questions about our culture and politicising by saying things such as Malaria. But there is science in India's culture and history. India would have become a superpower had the Mughals and East India Company not invaded us.”

While addressing the Lok Sabha, Shinde also highlighted the contributions of India's luminaries, from Aryabhatta to Homi Bhabha, who played pivotal roles in making India a great nation.

Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ISRO scientists, and the Indians for the successful Chandrayaan mission, Shinde also recited a popular poem by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, "Kadam Milakar Chalna Hoga" (We Have to Walk Together).

Shinde concluded with poetry on the Indian spirit through constant efforts on Chandrayaan 3 by ISRO scientists and the team.



After Shinde concluded his poetry, stand-in speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab praised the Shiv Sena MP for his remark on scientific temper in India's culture. Shinde said, "There is science in India's dharma, festivals, buildings, and temples. India was attacked for knowledge resources and cultural legacies."

"Very well said... Congratulations on making a wonderful speech," Mahtab said.



DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin recently caused a storm as he alleged that Sanatan Dharma is against social justice and that it should be eradicated. Likening Sanatan Dharma to the coronavirus, malaria and dengue, Udhayanidhi Stalin – the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin – said such things should not be opposed but destroyed.



Days later, DMK leader A Raja said Sanatan Dharma should be compared to diseases such as AIDS and leprosy that have a social stigma attached to them.