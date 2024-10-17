In a post on X, Aaditya Thackeray claimed that the Mumbai civic body has decided to auction the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Mandi (Market), the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Malabar Hill Receiving Station and the Worli Asphalt Plant

Aaditya Thackeray. File Pic

Listen to this article Aaditya Thackeray claims BMC auctioning 3 land parcels to raise funds after Shinde govt's 'loot' x 00:00

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday alleged that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to auction three land parcels to raise funds and make up for the "loot" of Mumbai by the Eknath Shinde government.

Thackeray in a press conference held on Thursday alleged that the corporation has now decided to auction Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Mandai (Market), BEST Electric Receiving Station at Malabar Hill, and Worli Asphalt Plant to raise funds and make up for the loot of the Eknath Shinde regime.

He further alleged that the Eknath Shinde regime had started the sale of Mumbai to his favorite builders and contractors. It’s also possible that eventually Eknath Shinde and BJP will also auction the Hutatma Smarak, and earn ‘khokes’ (money) out of that too!

Aaditya further stated, For Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Mandai, it is the Eknath Shinde and BJP regime that wants to drive out Kolis and fisherfolk out of Mumbai. We will oppose this. It has to remain and be made into a fish market and in the ownership of the BMC. For the other two land parcels, instead of giving it to a favorite builder, our government will consider it for police housing, and government quarters. He appealed to Mumbaikars to unite and defeat this regime that wanted to drive out Mumbaikars from Mumbai.

Alleging that the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra wants to drive Kolis and fisherfolk out of Mumbai, Aaditya Thackeray said, "We will oppose this. It has to remain and be made into a fish market, and (should be) in the ownership of the BMC."