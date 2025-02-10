During the meeting, Aaditya Thackeray opposed also opposed the proposed waste disposal fees, and property tax for the commercial slum

Aaditya Thackeray during a meeting with with BMC chief on Monday

Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray meets BMC chief, opposes multi-level parking near Mumbadevi Temple

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday met BMC chief Bhushan Gagrani and opposed multi-level parking near Mumbadevi Temple in south Mumbai.

He also raised other issues during his meeting with the civic chief.

During the meeting, Aaditya Thackeray opposed also opposed the proposed waste disposal fees, and property tax for the commercial slum. He demanded an audit of the road concretisation work and a halt to all new work.

Following the meeting with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, Aaditya Thackeray shared the details of his discussions in a post on X.

This evening, I met the @mybmc commissioner on the following issues:



1) Mumbadevi Temple precinct- right behind the temple, a proposed car park building of 17 floors is being built to benefit a contractor. This is going to be a security threat and also will disrupt lives and… pic.twitter.com/L4qe7To7nn — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) February 10, 2025

"The proposed 17-storey car parking building is being built to benefit a contractor. This will be a security threat and will also disrupt the lives and livelihoods of shopkeepers who have had establishments there for 200 years. We will not let the BMC disturb the temple, temple precincts, and the locals. The BMC has proposed a 'user fee' for garbage collection from all households. It has also proposed a property tax on small shopkeepers in slums. We will oppose this strongly, he wrote on X.

Aaditya Thackeray also objected to the road concretisation work, stating that this is a road scam and demanded an audit of the road. Until then, halt new work and reduce the proposed concretisation that is unnecessary. Moreover, while making new roads, better planning and coordination with citizens will help, Aaditya Thackeray stated in his social media post.

This was Aaditya Thackeray's second such meeting with the BMC chief in recent times.

Last month, Aaditya Thackeray had held talks on a slew of topics, including water shortage in parts of the city, the Mumbai Coastal Road Project, 'Road Scams', among other issues in the city.

Discussing the water shortage issue, Aaditya Thackeray had said that Mumbaikars are facing problems like low-pressure water supply, contaminated water supply, water shortage, etc., and demanded that the BMC should answer these problems to the people and take immediate measures to address them.