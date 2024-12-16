Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut criticises the government for working against the Indian Constitution, alleging misuse of key institutions and hypocrisy in tackling corruption

File Pic

Listen to this article Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut: Government acting against India’s Constitution x 00:00

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, on Monday, launched a strong critique against the current government, accusing it of working against the fundamental principles of the Indian Constitution. Speaking to the media, Raut alleged that key institutions, including the judiciary, Parliament, the Election Commission of India (ECI), and Raj Bhavan, which are supposed to act as protectors of the Constitution, are being undermined by the ruling regime.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to ANI, Raut claimed, "The present government is working against the Constitution of India. Today, there will be a discussion on the Constitution in the Rajya Sabha. However, the role being played by the judiciary, Parliament, the Election Commission, and Raj Bhavan—institutions which should be the guardians of the Constitution—is not in the interest of the nation."

Raut further stated that if the government had a stronger mandate in the Lok Sabha, discussions about altering the Constitution might have already taken centre stage. He alleged, "If the government had won more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, the topic of discussion in the Lok Sabha would have been 'Why is it necessary to change the Constitution.' In a country where the judiciary and the Election Commission of India are functioning under the pressure of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Constitution is in danger."

The winter session of Parliament, which began on November 25, has witnessed repeated disruptions, with both Houses frequently adjourned. The session is set to conclude on December 20.

Criticism of PM Modi's stance on corruption

Raut also launched a pointed attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent speech in the Lok Sabha, questioning his sincerity in tackling corruption. The Shiv Sena (UBT) MP accused the Prime Minister of hypocrisy, claiming that his alleged association with business magnate Gautam Adani undermines his statements on zero tolerance for corruption.

"Ask your 56-inch chest, how many corrupt people are around me? You (PM Modi) tolerate Adani and then speak about zero tolerance towards corruption. PM Modi never acts on what he says," ANI quoted Raut as saying.

Raut went further, calling for action against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde. He accused both leaders of being corrupt and questioned the Prime Minister’s ability to take a stand against them.

"He (PM Modi) should remove Ajit Pawar from the party (alliance). He took an oath in your 'great' presence. Eknath Shinde is one of the most corrupt leaders, and the other 10-12 individuals who defected with him underwent raids by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED). Can you dare to sideline them?" Raut asked.

Earlier, on December 15, Raut had criticised the Prime Minister for his alleged inaction against corruption and his association with Adani, implying that these relationships contradict Modi's public commitments to good governance.