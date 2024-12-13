Sunanda Pawar, mother of Sharad Pawar’s grandnephew Rohit, hints at reunion amid whispers

NCP (SP) Sharad Pawar cuts a cake as he celebrates his birthday with party leaders and workers. Pic/PTI

A day after Ajit Pawar met his uncle Sharad Pawar in New Delhi, a prominent member of the Pawar family said that the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party should come together to respect the sentiment of the party workers from both sides.

Sharad Pawar’s grandnephew and his party’s MLA Rohit Pawar’s mother, Sunanda Pawar told the media persons in Pune that she personally seconded the party workers’ wish that unity happens. Rohit is a two-time MLA from Karjat-Jamkhed. He won narrowly this year, following which Ajit indicated that the fact that he stayed away from campaigning in Karjat-Jamkhed helped his nephew win. BJP’s candidate Ram Shinde blamed his defeat on a tacit understanding between the Pawars.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar with NCP MP Praful Patel in New Delhi on Thursday. Pic/PTI

Sunanda Pawar said that it would always be good to be together. “The workers’ wishes should be respected because party workers are important in politics. The two generations (of the Pawar family) have been together for many years. I personally feel that we all should come together (again). However, the decision (about the reunion) will be taken by Pawar Saheb and Ajit Dada,” she said, but she said she did not believe the election results that have gone against the Opposition bloc.

Sunanda Pawar’s statement came when speculations were rife over a meeting of the BJP and NCP (Sharad Pawar) faction, and Ajit’s birthday visit to the uncle, the first interaction between the two after they fell apart last year. The party split followed the family split. Ajit had his mother on his side while the rest of his family supported his younger brother’s son Yugendra, who contested against him in Baramati. Ajit not only won his seat but proved his faction’s supremacy by winning 40 other seats, while the rival faction won only 10 seats.

Sunanda Pawar

With a bigger contest settled in favour Ajit, who was sworn in as a deputy CM for a record sixth time, has been trying to expand his footprint in the state politics and get as many berths in the Devendra Fadnavis cabinet. He has demanded participation in the Union ministry, too. On Friday, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut alleged that the BJP had asked Ajit to get the uncle’s MPs to his side in exchange for a share in the Modi government in

New Delhi.

Reacting to Sunanda Pawar’s statement, Ajit Pawar’s faction’s spokesperson Amol Mitkari welcomed her desire but asked her to verify whether others in the Sharad Pawar faction, including her son Rohit, wanted the reunion. Mitkari said those willing to join hands with his faction should accept Ajit Pawar’s leadership. “Ajit Dada had already said it from the public platform. The party workers also want the two factions to come together,” said the MLC.

