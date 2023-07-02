Shiv Sena welcomes Ajit Pawar into Mahayuti: Uday Samant

Uday Samant, Shiv Sena leader from CM Shinde's faction and Maharashtra Industries Minister, expressed his appreciation for Ajit Pawar's administrative abilities

Shiv Sena extended a warm welcome to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar as he joined the Mahayuti, led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

During a press conference in Mumbai on Sunday, Uday Samant, Shiv Sena leader from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction and Maharashtra Industries Minister, expressed his appreciation for Ajit Pawar's administrative abilities.

He stated, "Ajit dada is good at administration. He will be a valuable addition to the progressive government of Shinde-Fadnavis. Shiv Sena welcomes Ajit Pawar into the Mahayuti family. His role in building the NCP is very important, and he will bring further strength to our alliance. We will contest future elections together under the leadership of the three party leaders and with guidance from Delhi BJP decision-makers."

Samant also praised Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis for appointing Ajit Pawar as Deputy CM. He emphasized that doubts raised about Shinde's approval of the move were unfounded. "Shinde and Fadnavis are both seasoned leaders. They made the decision mutually. The Chief Minister is inclusive in his approach, aiming for the development of Maharashtra," Samant added.

Furthermore, Samant assured that there would be no disruptions or disputes within the existing government. "Adequate comfort level and space have been provided, leaving no room for disturbances or disputes. Just as we follow Shinde's leadership, BJP and NCP party members follow their respective leaders. The remaining portfolios will be assigned to leaders, and decisions will be made unanimously by the three leaders," Samant explained.

Responding to the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction's name-calling and accusations against Shiv Sena leaders, Samant stated that Ajit Pawar's oath-taking ceremony marked a positive day for Maharashtra. He appreciated Sharad Pawar for refraining from name-calling within the NCP. However, he criticised the Shiv Sena (UBT) for resorting to cheap and petty name-calling.

Samant added, "Parties that ignore merit face dissent."

In a day of dramatic developments in Maharashtra politics, NCP leader Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in the party and became the Deputy Chief Minister, surprising his uncle Sharad Pawar, the party's founder, who established it 24 years ago.

Additionally, eight NCP leaders were sworn in as ministers during the ceremony at Raj Bhavan in South Mumbai.