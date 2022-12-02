Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aftab Poonawala’s narco test successful, say Delhi police

Police say revelations during the test will help connect dots and shine light on how Shraddha was murdered and which weapons were used to chop up her body

Aftab Poonawala outside Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in Delhi

Aftab Poonawala has confessed to killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar in a fit of rage. The accused underwent a narco test at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini, Delhi, on Thursday and has revealed more details about the spots where he dumped her body parts, clothes and mobile phone.

Poonawala was taken to the hospital at 8.40 am and then underwent a medical checkup before the narco test started at 10 am. S K Gupta, assistant director of Forensic Science Laboratory, Rohini, said, “The narco test has been conducted. The post-narco test will be conducted within a few days.” The post-narco test will take place at the FSL where forensic officials will again interact with him.

Cops did not reveal the details of the test but said that it was successful. They added that some of the revelations made during the test will help them connect some missing dots in the case to give them clarity on how Walkar was killed and which weapons were used to chop her body.

Police seek narco tests in rare cases where they are not able to get evidence and the accused does not reveal information on the crime. As the Delhi police have managed to gather only circumstantial evidence in the brutal murder case so far, they took permission from the court to conduct the narco test. Cops also took Poonawala’s consent before the test, as it is mandatory. Poonawala had earlier undergone polygraph tests but cops have noted certain contradictions in his statements during the test.

