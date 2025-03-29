Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Systemic urban planning failure’
IPL 2025: Mumbai University asks MCA to pay Rs 1.59 cr for using ground
Thane: Cyber cops recover Rs 90 lakh after phishers target travel agency’s accountant
Mumbai: No bidders for BMC’s tunnel vision project
Mumbai: Gym brawl over triceps rope leaves man injured in Goregaon
Gudi Padwa Gudi Padwa
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Simultaneous polls push a bid to deprive people of other religions from voting rights Shiv Sena UBT

Simultaneous polls' push a bid to deprive people of 'other' religions from voting rights: Shiv Sena (UBT)

Updated on: 29 March,2025 02:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

An editorial in the Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece Saamana claimed the BJP wants only one party to survive in the country and that the "one party one election" is its ultimate goal

Simultaneous polls' push a bid to deprive people of 'other' religions from voting rights: Shiv Sena (UBT)

File Photo

Listen to this article
Simultaneous polls' push a bid to deprive people of 'other' religions from voting rights: Shiv Sena (UBT)
x
00:00

Shiv Sena (UBT) on Saturday targeted the Centre over its push for simultaneous polls, claiming polling will be eventually conducted by excluding people from "other" religions from the voters list under the guise of electoral reforms, reported news agency PTI.


An editorial in the Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece Saamana claimed the BJP wants only one party to survive in the country and that the "one party one election" is its ultimate goal, reported PTI.


Referring to Donald Trump, the editorial stated that while the US President wants to stop Latinos, black Americans, and immigrants from voting, similarly, in India polling will be conducted by excluding people from "other" religions from the voters' list and this will be labelled as election reform.


It also pointed to the executive action signed by Trump on Tuesday to overhaul elections.

The order makes the documentary proof of citizenship necessary for registration to vote in federal elections and demands that all ballots be received by Election Day.

"India is the world's largest democracy, and the US is the strongest democracy. However, it is evident that the roots of democracy are so weak. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump have no faith in democracy and the freedom of expression," the Shiv Sena (UBT) said.

Dubbing Trump a "White Modi", the editorial said the decision is a blow to the vote bank of the democrats because this will automatically eliminate the Latinos, black Americans, and immigrants from voting, reported PTI.

"Modi and the BJP want only one party to survive in the country. 'One party one election' is the ultimate goal," the editorial said, taking a dig at the Modi government's push for simultaneous polls.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

One Nation One Election Shiv Sena saamana maharashtra mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK