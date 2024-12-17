One Nation One Election bills tabled; 269 MPs vote in favour, 198 against

Former President Ram Nath Kovind said it will galvanise the election process and also help in economic growth

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the bills in Lok Sabha, on Tuesday. PIC/PTI

The two bills that lay down the mechanism to hold simultaneous elections were introduced in the Lok Sabha after a fiery debate on Tuesday, with the opposition terming the move “dictatorial” and Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal asserting that the legislation would not tamper with the powers enjoyed by states. The Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Meghwal after a nearly 90-minute debate, followed by a division of votes. As many as 269 members voted in favour of the bill and 198 against it.

Principles such as judicial review, federal character of the Constitution, separation of powers, secular character, supremacy of the Constitution had not changed, Meghwal said, adding that the objections to the bill were political in nature. Meghwal said he would move a resolution referring the bills to a joint committee of the Parliament.

Former President Ram Nath Kovind said that once the ‘one nation one election’ proposal by the Centre becomes functional, it will galvanise the election process and will also help in the economic growth of the country. Kovind was the chairman of the high-level committee on simultaneous elections, which was constituted by the Government of India in September 2023.

Bill to be referred to JPC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi favoured detailed discussion at every level on the ‘one nation, one election’ bill and wanted it to be referred to a Joint Committee of Parliament, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday. Shah made the remarks in Lok Sabha when the House was hearing objections to the introduction of the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill that seeks to usher in simultaneous polls to the Lower House and state assemblies.

Anti-constitutional, attack on federal structure: Opposition parties oppose bill

Opposition parties dubbed the draft laws—a Constitution amendment bill and an ordinary bill—as an attack on the federal structure, a charge rejected by the government. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday termed as “anti-constitutional” the bill that lays down the mechanism to hold simultaneous elections and asserted that it is against federalism.

Samajwadi Party member Dharmendra Yadav said the measure to introduce “one nation, one election” by the BJP was an attempt to bring dictatorship in the country. Earlier, Trinamool Congress member Kalyan Banerjee said the bills linked the tenure of state assemblies to that of the Lok Sabha, thus undermining the mandate of the people.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said the clear intention behind ‘one nation, one election’ is “one nation, no election”. Terming ‘one nation, one election’ as “not practical”, he expressed doubts about the bills getting passed in Parliament.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader Asaduddin Owaisi said that the bill is aimed at maximising political gain and convenience. “This bill will finish off regional parties.” DMK member TR Baalu said, “The electors have the right to elect the government for five years and this right cannot be curtailed with simultaneous elections.”

