Sion accident: 19-year-old victim with severe burns succumbs, toll rises to three

Harsh Kadam. File Pic

Harsh Kadam, a 19-year-old who suffered severe burns in Sion accident, tragically succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Thursday. Harsh had been admitted to Sion Hospital in Mumbai after sustaining burns covering 70 percent of his body. With his passing, the fatality count in the incident has now risen to three, an official said on Thursday.

In the early hours of September 11, five friends had set out from New Mandala, Anushakati Nagar, at 11:30 pm to enjoy drinks following a cricket match between India and Pakistan that had been abandoned due to rain. They visited a bar in Ghatkopar, had drinks, and then decided to head to Marine Drive. While descending from the Sion flyover, the driver, Kunal Attar, lost control of the vehicle, resulting in a collision with the divider, official sources said.

The impact of the accident was so severe that the vehicle caught fire in a mere 25 seconds. Tragically, this led to the deaths of Ajay Waghela (21) and his younger brother Pravin, also known as Prem Waghela (18). Harsh Kadam suffered burns covering 70 per cent of his body and was subsequently admitted to Sion Hospital. The driver, Kunal Attar, and Ritesh Bhoir sustained minor injuries, with Kunal later being arrested by the Sion police, the official said.

In the early hours of Thursday at 2 am, Harsh succumbed to his injuries, bringing the total casualty count to three.