Breaking News
Private jet skids off runway while landing at Mumbai Airport, three injured
Actor Rio Kapadia, of Chak De India and Made in Heaven 2 fame, passes away
Maharashtra: Three Zika virus cases reported from Kolhapur and Pune
Antiviral against Nipah has arrived in Kerala: State govt
Mumbai: Multiple flights diverted after private aircraft skids off at airport
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Sion accident 19 year old victim with severe burns succumbs toll rises to three

Sion accident: 19-year-old victim with severe burns succumbs, toll rises to three

Updated on: 14 September,2023 09:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Anurag Kamble | anurag.kamble@mid-day.com

Top

In the early hours of Sept 11, five friends had set out from New Mandala, Anushakati Nagar to enjoy drinks following a cricket match between India vs Pakistan

Sion accident: 19-year-old victim with severe burns succumbs, toll rises to three

Harsh Kadam. File Pic

Listen to this article
Sion accident: 19-year-old victim with severe burns succumbs, toll rises to three
x
00:00

Harsh Kadam, a 19-year-old who suffered severe burns in Sion accident, tragically succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Thursday. Harsh had been admitted to Sion Hospital in Mumbai after sustaining burns covering 70 percent of his body. With his passing, the fatality count in the incident has now risen to three, an official said on Thursday.


In the early hours of September 11, five friends had set out from New Mandala, Anushakati Nagar, at 11:30 pm to enjoy drinks following a cricket match between India and Pakistan that had been abandoned due to rain. They visited a bar in Ghatkopar, had drinks, and then decided to head to Marine Drive. While descending from the Sion flyover, the driver, Kunal Attar, lost control of the vehicle, resulting in a collision with the divider, official sources said.


The impact of the accident was so severe that the vehicle caught fire in a mere 25 seconds. Tragically, this led to the deaths of Ajay Waghela (21) and his younger brother Pravin, also known as Prem Waghela (18). Harsh Kadam suffered burns covering 70 per cent of his body and was subsequently admitted to Sion Hospital. The driver, Kunal Attar, and Ritesh Bhoir sustained minor injuries, with Kunal later being arrested by the Sion police, the official said.


In the early hours of Thursday at 2 am, Harsh succumbed to his injuries, bringing the total casualty count to three.

Should housing societies be more cautious with their elevators and sewer lines?
mumbai news mumbai crime news marine drive sion mumbai maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK