Bombay High Court. File Pic

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India will have to “fall in line and not play victim,” the Customs department told the Bombay High Court on Thursday, justifying its tax demand notice of $1.4 billion to the company for allegedly providing misleading information about its imports.

Additional Solicitor General N Venkatraman, appearing for the customs department, said the rule of law is the same for everyone. “The rule of law is the same for everyone. Similar importers are already paying 30 per cent,” he said.

The customs department was not at fault for sending the show-cause notice but “it is the company’s fault for not classifying the items properly,” the ASG added. “Don’t be the victim here. If you don’t follow the law then we will initiate action in accordance with the provisions of law,” Venkatraman said.

A division bench of Justice B P Colabawalla and Justice Firdosh Pooniwalla was hearing a petition filed by the company, challenging the tax demand notice by terming it as “arbitrary and illegal”. The company said the over Rs 12,000 crore demand was “exorbitant”. The court will continue hearing the arguments on Friday.

The customs has claimed that the company “misclassified” its imports of Audi, Skoda and Volkswagen cars as “individual parts” instead of “Completely Knocked Down” (CKD) units, thereby paying significantly lower import duties.

The court, while hearing the ASG’s argument, said the contention of Volkswagen was that until the notice was issued, it had been classifying its imports as individual components and paying tax at the rate applicable to that category.

“Until now, no commissioner had an iota of (idea of) what the company was doing all these years. How they were importing their material, how they were assembling it, no one in the world knew. Our investigation revealed the truth,” Venkatraman told the court.

