South Mumbai plunged into darkness

Back-to-back outage sparks dispute over faulty supply lines

Power failure in south Mumbai near Dr Dadabhai Naoroji Road. Pic/Satej Shinde

South Mumbai’s power supply has been on the blink for the past two days. On Thursday, there was a power cut in the south Mumbai area near Marine Lines and Crawford Market for 20-25 minutes between 8.36 pm to 8.56 pm. The BEST had stated that a 33-Kilovolt feeder from Tata Carnac Bunder receiving station to GT hospital receiving station of the BEST had tripped and that the supply had been restored.

On Friday, there was another power cut in the same area, with Tata Power issuing a statement, saying, “The same location/area as yesterday experienced supply disruptions because of BEST’s 33KV cable fault. The restoration work is being carried out by the BEST south team.” Senior officials said the power supply to the Mumbai police commissioner’s office and Bombay hospital was restored within 15 minutes, and the power supply to all other areas was fully restored in parts, with all affected areas regaining power by 9.15 pm.

“A fault occurred at the G T hospital receiving station. The affected area included Bombay Hospital, G T Hospital, Cama Hospital, the Commissioner’s office, and the BMC head office. The power was cut off at 6.52 pm and gradually restored by 9.15 pm. However, Bombay Hospital’s supply was restored within 20 minutes, and power to all other hospitals was also restored immediately thereafter. Due to faults in both cables of the above receiving station, it took time to transfer the load and restore the supply,” said a BEST spokesperson in an official statement.