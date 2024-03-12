Breaking News
Mumbai Central Park proposal: Keep it green, keep it clean
Mumbai: Sakinaka girls’ harassment reaches school washroom
Mumbai: Mazagaon shipyard worker held for leaking secrets to Pak honeytrap
Mumbai Coastal Road inaugurated: Will solve all teething issues soon, says BMC
Maharashtra: Homework ban! Governor leads charge for fun learning
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Southbound carriageway of Mumbai coastal road opens for traffic
<< Back to Elections 2024

Southbound carriageway of Mumbai coastal road opens for traffic

Updated on: 12 March,2024 10:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Vehicles were allowed access to the four-lane southbound carriageway of the Mumbai coastal road from 8 am on Tuesday, a day after the project's first phase was inaugurated by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Southbound carriageway of Mumbai coastal road opens for traffic

Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Southbound carriageway of Mumbai coastal road opens for traffic
x
00:00

The southbound carriageway of the coastal road between Worli and Marine Drive in Mumbai was opened for traffic on Tuesday morning, an official said, reported news agency PTI.


Vehicles were allowed access to the four-lane southbound carriageway of the Mumbai coastal road from 8 am on Tuesday, a day after the project's first phase was inaugurated by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the traffic police official said.


"The Mumbai coastal road is opened for traffic," the official said, reported PTI.


According to civic officials, motorists can enter the four-lane southbound carriageway from Worli Seaface, Haji Ali interchange and Amarsons Garden.

Chief Minister Shinde on Monday inaugurated the 10.5-km-long stretch of the road at Worli in the presence of Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar and other dignitaries, reported PTI.

Following the inauguration, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said the partial opening of the coastal road will reduce the travel time of motorists from 40 minutes to 9 minutes, reported PTI.

He had also claimed that the road would save nearly USD 100 million annually in carbon emissions through fuel savings.

According to Chahal, the coastal road of 10.58 km length and 16.5 km of interchanges, being built at a cost of Rs 14,000 crore, consists of four lanes on each side along with two 12.19 metre diameter tunnels of 2.07 km length, reported PTI.

These are the largest tunnels by diameter built by tunnel boring machines in the country, he said.

"It is for the first time in India that a four-lane coastal road has been built 100 per cent on land reclaimed from the sea and stands on monopiles only," he said.

"The project has been executed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in record time as the actual construction work commenced only in June 2020 after vacation of stay order by the high court even though work order was issued in October 2018. The northbound carriageway of the coastal road will be ready by May 2024," he said.

The coastal road will have 175 acres of coastal gardens that will be developed over time, said Chahal, who is the BMC's administrator.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai coastal road expressway Mumbai Coastal Road mumbai mumbai news brihanmumbai municipal corporation
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK