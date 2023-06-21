Southwest monsoon likely to hit Mumbai between June 23-25: IMD

Breaking News
Updated on: 21 June,2023 05:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The southwest monsoon is likely to hit Mumbai between June 23-25, the India Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. It was delayed by ten days due to cyclone Biparjoy

Midday Photo/Ashish Raje

The southwest monsoon is likely to hit Mumbai between June 23-25, the India Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. It was delayed by ten days due to cyclone Biparjoy.


S G Kamble, head of the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Mumbai, said the monsoon reached coastal Ratnagiri on June 11, but it was unable to make any further progress due to cyclone Biparjoy, which made landfall near Jakhau on the Kutch coast of Gujarat last Thursday.


“Now conditions are becoming favourable for its further progress and it is likely to hit Mumbai over the weekend between June 23-25,” Kamble said.


The onset date for monsoon over south Konkan is June 10 and for Mumbai June 11.

Several parts of Maharashtra, especially the Vidarbha region, are reeling under a heatwave where temperatures have crossed over 40 degrees Celsius.

The southwest monsoon reached the Indian mainland on June 8, a week later than its normal onset.

The southwest monsoon normally sets in over Kerala on June 1. (With inputs from PTI)

mumbai monsoon news mumbai maharashtra mumbai news indian meteorological department

