Special efforts to be taken to get more women, youth to enrol as voters: Thane Collector

Updated on: 08 July,2023 03:58 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Thane Collector said staff will go from door to door between July 21 and August 21 to ensure there are no mistakes

The number of women and youth who have enrolled in the voters list in Thane district is less and special efforts will be taken to overcome this problem, Collector Ashok Shingare has said.


Addressing a press conference on Friday on the voters list revision, he said staff will go from door to door between July 21 and August 21 to ensure there are no mistakes.


He said the process of summary revision of voters list started from June 1 and will continue till December 31, far longer than the two months it used to last earlier.


A total of 224 polling booths on the first and second floors of buildings will be brought to the ground floor for the convenience of voters, Shingare added.

Thane district has three Lok Sabha and 18 Assembly constituencies. It has a voter strength of 62,14,517, including 33,67,120 males, and 1,078 transgenders.

The district has 6,391 polling booths and 5,402 poll officials, the collector informed. 

