Deliberations are underway to raise the speed limit for heavy vehicles like trucks and buses from the current 40 kmph to 45-50 kmph on the downward incline of the Pune-Mumbai arm, also known as the Khandala Ghat

Heavy vehicles descending the Bhor Ghat section of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway might soon move down the slope a bit faster, with authorities considering an increase in the existing speed limits, officials and transporters have said, reported news agency PTI.

Deliberations are underway to raise the speed limit for heavy vehicles like trucks and buses from the current 40 kmph to 45-50 kmph on the downward incline of the Pune-Mumbai arm, also known as the Khandala Ghat. A decision is likely to be taken soon, they said.

The current speed limit of 60 kmph for cars in the 10-km ghat section is unlikely to be changed. On other stretches of the country's first access-controlled expressway, the speed limit is 100 kmph for smaller vehicles and 80 kmph for heavy vehicles, reported PTI.

The current limit on the ghat section, located between Lonavala in Pune district and Khalapur in Raigad district, results in frequent e-challans as it is challenging for heavy vehicles to move slowly on a sharp downward incline, slows down traffic and causes accidents, they claimed.

After follow-ups and discussions, the authorities have given a positive signal for an upward revision of the speed limit, transporters said.

According to transporters, particularly bus owners, e-challans have increased on the ghat section following the introduction of the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS), which comprises several speed-monitoring cameras and other equipment, on the 95-km carriageway, reported PTI.

A vehicle is fined Rs 2,000 for the first speed violation, and the amount increases for subsequent infractions.

Teams from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), highway police, the state transport department and transporters conducted a joint survey of the ghat section last month to assess the ground reality.

The transporters and a few officials called the current speed limit of 40 kmph for heavy vehicles on Bhor Ghat "unscientific", "unrealistic" and "unfair". Allowing these vehicles to move a bit faster would save time, fuel, maintenance costs and help avoid "unnecessary" e-challans, they said, reported PTI.

Harsh Kotak, a bus operator and leader of the Mumbai Bus Malak Sangh, explained the practical aspect of the challenges faced by drivers, reported PTI.

"In special gear, vehicles can only reach speeds of 7-10 kmph, while it's 25-28 kmph in first gear and 45-47 kmph in the second gear. But if you stay in first gear for too long, the vehicle crawls and disrupts traffic. In the second gear, you either overshoot the speed limit or end up overheating the brake drum due to excessive braking," he said, reported PTI.

Kotak said they have requested the authorities to "scientifically" set the speed limit at 50 kmph. "Around 30 per cent of the e-challans are issued to heavy vehicles on this 10-km ghat stretch, often for speeds between 43 and 50 kmph," he added, reported PTI.

KV Shetty, another bus operator, claimed there are no proper warning signs to alert drivers in advance to slow down, reported PTI.

"Sudden braking often leads to accidents. The government calls it an expressway, but expects vehicles to run at 40 kmph," said the bus operator.

Maharashtra Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar told PTI that they have received several complaints from transporters concerning the speed limits.

He called the concerns valid as it is "practically difficult" for heavy vehicles to maintain such low speeds on the sharp downward slope.

"MSRDC is the agency responsible for decisions regarding the ghat section, while the highway police will finalise the speed limit," Bhimanwar said, adding that his department has already written multiple letters to the highway police, reported PTI.

Additional Director General of Police (Highway) Pravin Salunkhe could not be reached for comment despite repeated attempts, reported PTI.

However, an MSRDC official said the highway police were expected to convene a meeting to discuss the upward revision in the speed limit.

Named after former chief minister Yashwantrao Chavan, the expressway was opened to traffic in 2002. It saw 191 accidents in 2024, according to official figures.

