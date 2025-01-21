Cancellation of 270 railway services and a major traffic block on Mumbai-Pune Expressway to cause chaos this week

Motorists travelling on the E-way will face delays from January 22 to 24. File pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article 270 trains cancelled, major block on Mumbai-Pune expressway this weekend x 00:00

Mumbaikars are set to face a double whammy this weekend as over 270 suburban train services are set to be cancelled, with 150 partially affected, due to a major block for Bandra-Mahim rail bridge work. Adding to the woes, a traffic block on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway will disrupt travel from Wednesday to Friday afternoon.

The work of replacing the Indian Railways’ last screw pile found bridge at Bandra has entered the next phase. Work on the south abutment of Bridge No 20, located between Mahim and Bandra stations, will result in a block on the nights of January 24-25 (Friday-Saturday) and January 25-26 (Saturday-Sunday).



Motorists travelling on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway will face delays on three days this week. File pic

On Friday-Saturday, the block will impact the up and down slow lines from 11 pm to 8.30 am and the down fast line from 12.30 am to 6.30 am. On Saturday-Sunday, similar disruptions will occur across slow and fast lines. The Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, has announced that suburban and long-distance train services will be affected during maintenance work.



Commuting by train? Here’s how your weekend is going to pan out

Friday–Saturday (Jan 24–25)

1. Slow Services

>> Last slow train to Virar departs Churchgate at 11.58 pm.

>> All slow trains from Churchgate post-11 pm will run on the fast line between Mumbai Central and Santacruz, skipping stops at Mahalaxmi, Lower Parel, Prabhadevi, Matunga Road, Mahim, and Khar Road.

>> Similar rerouting for slow trains from Virar, Bhayandar, and Borivli.

2. Changes in Service Operation

>> Churchgate-Dadar services will run on fast lines.

>> Some services between Goregaon and Bandra will operate on Harbour lines.

>> Early morning on Jan 25, slow and fast trains from Virar, Nallasopara, Vasai Road, Bhayandar, and Borivli will terminate at Andheri.

3. Key First Trains Post-Block

>> First fast line train from Virar departs at 5.47 am for Churchgate (reaches at 7.05 am).

>> First down fast train from Churchgate departs at 6.14 am.

>> First down slow train from Churchgate departs at 8.03 am.

4. Cancellations

>> Approximately 127 suburban services cancelled; approximately 60 partially cancelled.

Saturday–Sunday (Jan 25–26)

1. Service Adjustments

>> Churchgate-Dadar services on fast lines.

>> Late-night trains (after 10 pm) terminate at Andheri.

>> Some Goregaon-Bandra services on Harbour lines.

2. Last Trains Before Block

Up fast line: Virar-Churchgate departs Virar at 10.07 pm.

Up slow line: Borivli-Churchgate departs Borivli at 10.22 pm.

Down fast line: Churchgate-Borivli departs Churchgate at 10.33 pm.

Down slow line: Churchgate-Bhayandar departs Churchgate at 10.26 pm.

3. Key First Trains Post-Block

Down fast: Churchgate-Virar departs Churchgate at 8.35 am.

Down slow: Churchgate-Borivli departs Churchgate at 8.35 am.

Up fast: Virar-Churchgate departs Virar at 7.38 am.

Up slow: Virar-Churchgate departs Virar at 7.35 am.

4. Cancellations

>> Approximately 150 suburban services cancelled; approximately 90 partially cancelled.

Short-Terminated/Originated Trains

Several trains will be short-terminated or short-originated between Borivli, Palghar, and Mumbai Central. Key affected trains include:

12927 Dadar–Ekta Nagar Superfast

12902 Ahmedabad–Dadar Gujarat Mail

19016 Porbandar–Dadar Saurashtra Express

Rescheduled/Regulated Trains

1. Rescheduled

Mumbai Central–Gandhinagar Vande Bharat (20901):

Jan 25 departure: 6.15 am.

Jan 26 departure: 8.15 am.

Other affected trains include:

22953 Mumbai Central–Ahmedabad

12956 Jaipur–Mumbai Central

12962 Indore–Mumbai Central)

2. Regulated

>> Hapa–Mumbai Central Duronto delayed by 45–50 mins.

>> New Delhi–Mumbai Central Rajdhani delayed by 20–25 mins.

For detailed timings, commuters are advised to check railway updates before travel.

Mumbai-Pune Expressway Traffic Block

Motorists travelling on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway will face delays from January 22 to 24, between 12 pm and 3 pm. This is to facilitate girder installation near Dongargaon/Kusgaon. Pune-bound traffic will be diverted via NH-48 during this period, while Pune-to-Mumbai traffic remains unaffected. The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has urged travellers to plan accordingly and use alternate routes.

Helplines

For assistance, motorists can contact the expressway control room at 98224 98224 or the Highway Police at 98334 98334.