Traffic diversion on Mumbai-Pune Expressway for three days from January 22

Updated on: 20 January,2025 06:11 PM IST  |  Mumbai

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway will face a three-day traffic block from January 22 to 24, 2025, between 12 PM and 3 PM, to facilitate girder installation for a new bridge near Dongargaon. Traffic heading to Pune will be diverted, while the Mumbai-bound route remains unaffected

File Pic

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway will experience a traffic block for three days, from January 22 to January 24, 2025, to facilitate the installation of girders for a new bridge near Dongargaon/Kusgaon (at kilometre marker 58/500). This work is being undertaken by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).


According to a press release issued by MSRDC, the scheduled work will be carried out daily from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM during this period. As a result, traffic heading towards Pune from Mumbai on the Pune-bound carriageway will be diverted. The diversion route includes the Expressway exit at kilometre marker 54/700, leading to Varsoli Toll Plaza (on National Highway 48) and further routed via Dehu Road towards Pune.


Traffic management plan


Mumbai to Pune Traffic: Vehicles travelling from Mumbai to Pune during the block period will be diverted through the designated alternative route.
Pune to Mumbai Traffic: The Pune-bound carriageway for vehicles travelling towards Mumbai will remain operational as usual.
Resumption of Traffic: After 3:00 PM each day, traffic heading from Mumbai to Pune will resume on the regular Pune-bound carriageway of the Expressway.

Advisory for travellers

Commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly to avoid inconvenience. Those travelling to Pune during the block period must use the diversion route as outlined.

For assistance during the traffic block, motorists may contact the following helpline numbers:

Mumbai-Pune Expressway Control Room: 9822498224
Highway Police Department: 9833498334

Key details of the block

Dates: January 22, 23, and 24, 2025
Time: 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM daily
Affected Stretch: Kilometre marker 58/500, Dongargaon/Kusgaon, Pune-bound carriageway
Diversion Point: Kilometre marker 54/700 via Varsoli Toll Plaza and Dehu Road

Commuters are requested to cooperate with the traffic management measures implemented by MSRDC and the Highway Police during this period to ensure smooth execution of the planned work.

