Breaking News
Auto driver held for attacking Mumbai Police constable with paver block in Powai
Fire breaks out at railway shunting coach of train in Lower Parel
Elgar Parishad case: NIA court grants interim bail to accused Sagar Gorkhe
Mumbai: DRI seizes smuggled gold worth Rs 9.6 cr hidden in DJ lights
Cabinet expansion on December 15, oath-taking ceremony to take place in Nagpur
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > SpiceJet clears provident fund dues

SpiceJet clears provident fund dues

Updated on: 14 December,2024 08:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prasun Choudhari | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Airline says since raising R3,000 crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement, it has cleared all pending statutory liabilities

SpiceJet clears provident fund dues

SpiceJet officials said the airline has successfully cleared all PF dues spanning over two years. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
SpiceJet clears provident fund dues
x
00:00

Christmas has come early for SpiceJet employees as the airline has cleared all pending employee provident fund (PF) dues amounting to Rs 160.07 crore.


A SpiceJet spokesperson told mid-day, “SpiceJet has successfully cleared all PF dues spanning over two years, reaffirming its commitment to employee welfare and financial accountability.”


This newspaper had previously reported about SpiceJet employees’ PF being cut from their salaries but not being credited to their PF accounts.


According to the airline statement, “Over the past three months, since raising R3,000 crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), the airline has cleared all pending statutory liabilities, including Tax Deducted at Source (TDS), Goods and Services Tax (GST), and employee salary dues. With the airline now current on its statutory dues, it is poised to save significantly on interest payments.”

Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director, SpiceJet, said, “We are pleased to announce the clearance of all pending employee PF dues. This marks a new chapter in SpiceJet’s journey. By clearing all pending statutory dues and settling disputes with lessors and creditors, we are demonstrating our unwavering commitment to operational excellence, financial prudence, and the welfare of our employees.”

“In addition to clearing its statutory obligations, the company has resolved multiple outstanding disputes with aircraft lessors and other creditors, significantly improving its balance sheet. The airline’s sustained efforts toward financial stability and operational resilience have recently been recognised by Acuité Ratings & Research Limited, which upgraded SpiceJet’s credit rating by four notches,” the airline statement said.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

spicejet mumbai airport mumbai mumbai news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK