State Cabinet urges Bharat Ratna for Ratan Tata

Updated on: 11 October,2024 08:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dharmendra Jore | dharmendra.jore@mid-day.com

In 2008, Tata was chosen for the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour. 

Ratan Tata and the then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi during the signing of the MoU between Tata Motors and Gujarat government regarding the land where the plant for Nano car came. File pic

In early 2021, Ratan Tata intervened to stop a social media campaign demanding the country’s highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna, for him. However, after his passing, the demand was raised again by the commoners and supported by the powers that be.


On Thursday, the Maharashtra Cabinet passed a resolution urging the Union Government to posthumously bestow the Bharat Ratna upon one of India’s greatest industrialists and philanthropists. In 2008, Tata was chosen for the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour. 


The Cabinet’s resolution and homage recalled Tata’s contribution to the country’s economic growth and constructive social work. “Industry takes the country towards development. But to achieve the goal, one needs the highest degree of patriotism and commitment to society. In Ratan Tata’s passing away, we have lost a great social worker, visionary and patriot,” it said, adding that Tata will continue to be a lighthouse for the next generation of entrepreneurs and industrialists.


Sources said the PM’s emissary and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who attended Tata’s funeral on Thursday, was aware of the pitch raised in the real and virtual world.  

Raj writes to PM

From among non-ruling parties, the president of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, Raj Thackeray, wrote a letter to PM Narendra Modi, saying that the government should have conferred the Bharat Ratna on Tata when he was alive. “My party and I feel and expect that he will be declared as the Bharat Ratna posthumously. I don’t think that all Indians want something else.”

