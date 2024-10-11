As several thousands say farewell to Ratan Tata, mid-day speaks to many regular Mumbaikars whose lives were touched by the incomparable philanthropist and quintessential Mumbai Man

The hearse bearing Ratan Tata’s mortal remains at Marine Drive on Thursday evening. Pic/Satej Shinde

28 December, 1937 - 9 October, 2024: Ratan's Mumbai

Whether they had worked with him, benefited from his generosity, merely glimpsed him or never had the pleasure of meeting him, it didn’t matter for the hordes of people across social strata—from business tycoons to politicians to regular Mumbaikars—who assembled at the southernmost point of the city to bid farewell to Ratan Naval Tata.

A policewoman’s final salute. Pic/Shadab Khan

The industrialist, philanthropist and former chairman of Tata Sons, died on Wednesday night. Tata is hailed for his ethics, humanity and down-to-earth nature.



A crowd had gathered at NCPA to pay their respects to the esteemed industrialist. Pic/Shadab Khan

The Maharashtra government had declared a day of mourning as a mark of respect for Tata. The industrialist’s last rites were performed with full state honours at the Worli crematorium around 6 pm.



Aamir Khan with ex-wife Kiran Rao at the funeral. Pic/Shadab Khan

The funeral took place according to the rituals followed by the Parsi community after which he was consigned to the flames in an electric crematorium. The octogenarian had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital.



Simone Tata, Ratan Tata’s nonagenarian stepmother

After his demise, his remains were brought to his Colaba home in the early hours of Thursday and kept there till 9.30 am. His body was then borne by a hearse decked with white flowers to the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) where people gathered to pay their respects.



Puneet Chhatwal, CEO, Taj Hotels Resorts and Palaces. Pics/Shadab Khan

Draped in the tricolour, the body was kept at the cultural centre. Political leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray, Baramati MP Supriya Sule, NCP chief Ajit Pawar and his party member Praful Patel, MNS chief Raj Thackeray, Shiv Sena MLA Uday Samant and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar visited the NCPA to bid farewell to the icon. Industrialists such as Mukesh Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla and Ajay Piramal were also present.



Ratan Tata was cremated with full state honours on Thursday

Tata Group Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran as well as other senior officials of the conglomerate along with family members were present. Visitors associated with the group as well as common citizens were teary-eyed. There were two lines—one for Tata employees and the other for other mourners.



Home Minister Amit Shah offers his condolences. Pics/Shadab Khan

“It was well-organised. No one was shouting, pushing or chanting. Everyone paid their respects to Ratan Tata, a person who always set an example through his actions,” said a visitor.



Shaktikanta Das, Reserve Bank of India governor pays tribute to the icon. Pic/Shadab Khan

Around 4 pm, the hearse bearing Tata’s mortal remains arrived at the Worli crematorium. Apart from family members, relatives and members of the Parsi community, Shah, Shinde, Fadnavis, former chief minister Sushilkumar Shinde, Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora, Piramal, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had gathered at the spot. After VIPs left, the police allowed common citizens to enter the crematorium.



Ratan Tata’s half-brother Noel (with pen in pocket) and his family. Pic/Satej Shinde



Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray at the funeral. Pic/Shadab Khan