Maharashtra Government's Safer Internet Day campaign focuses on educating citizens, especially children, women, and youth, about safe and responsible internet use with workshops on cyber security, fraud prevention, and data privacy.

On the occasion of Safer Internet Day, the Department of Information Technology, Government of Maharashtra, and the National Informatics Centre (NIC),

Maharashtra, in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), launched a statewide awareness campaign on February 11, 2025, under the ISEA project.

The primary objective of this initiative is to encourage children, women, and youth to use the internet safely and responsibly.

Centered around the global theme “Together for a Better Internet,” the campaign included workshops at the state, district, taluka, and gram panchayat levels.

These workshops aimed to raise awareness about cyber safety, avoiding online fraud, data privacy, and the responsible use of social media.

NIC's district information officers provided guidance at the workshops across Maharashtra, focusing on crucial topics such as cyber security, tips to avoid online scams, safeguarding personal data, and promoting responsible social media usage.

The workshops were organized with support from the Department of Information Technology, district administrations, police cyber cells, educational institutions, and voluntary organizations.

Through these workshops, the campaign underscored the importance of using the internet safely and responsibly.

Special attention was given to raising awareness about protecting oneself from cybercrime, being cautious during online transactions, and maintaining privacy when sharing personal information.

The Department of Information Technology also urged citizens to adopt necessary precautions when it comes to cyber security and follow safe internet practices.