Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, who leads the ruling Shiv Sena on Thursday warned the Shiv Sena (UBT) saying that if the rival party did not stop criticising his party and the Mahayuti alliance, then the Uddhav Thackeray-led party will be left with only two MLAs out of the present 20, PTI reported.

He said the people of the state gave a befitting reply to the Sena (UBT) in the last year's Maharashtra assembly election and it was time for it to introspect.

Talking to PTI reporters on the sidelines of his visit to Thane's 'Anand Ashram' in order to pay respects to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on his birth anniversary and his mentor Anand Dighe, Shinde also said there was a growing demand for the Shiv Sena in other states as well.

"From day one, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), especially Sena (UBT), has been criticising me and the Mahayuti, but nothing worked and the citizens of the state gave a befitting reply to them and showed them their place. If this continues, they will lose zero from the number 20," he said.

"It is high time they do some introspection and soul-searching," Shinde added.

In the Maharashtra elections held in November of last year, the Mahayuti alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP retained power, winning 230 seats of the 288 assembly seats. The BJP won 132 seats, the Shiv Sena 57 and the NCP got 41 seats, PTI cited.

In the Maha Vikas Agadi (MVA), the Shiv Sena (UBT) won 20 seats, the Congress 16 and the NCP (SP) 10 seats.

"A number of workers and leaders from the opposition parties, especially Sena (UBT), have joined our Shiv Sena in the recent period and this influx will continue," he said.

"Some workers and leaders from other states also joined the Shiv Sena and there is a growing demand for Shiv Sena in some other states. The Shiv Sena is growing...It will open branches in other states in the coming days," he said, PTI cited.

Shinde also said that Bal Thackeray's birth anniversary was being celebrated in a grand manner this year just like in the past. "We will celebrate his birth centenary next year," he said.

"The Shiv Sena has never compromised on the principles of Balasaheb Thackeray and the teachings of Anand Dighe, and will never compromise. That is why workers prefer the Shiv Sena," he said.

He further spoke about the programmes implemented by the state government when he was the Chief minister.

Shiv Sena's youth wing has planned various programmes in the coming days in colleges and it will also reach each and every household in the state to tell the people of the work done by the Mahayuti government, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)