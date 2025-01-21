Shinde said the party under his leadership has been a 'torch bearer of Hindutva ideology' advocated by late founder Bal Thackeray

The Shiv Sena, which has traditionally fielded candidates in the Delhi Assembly Elections, will now extend its support to its ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in the upcoming polls in the national capital, news agency PTI reported.

On Tuesday, the party handed over a letter of support from its leader, Eknath Shinde, to BJP National President JP Nadda through Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva.

The Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister (CM) stated, "Shiv Sena has decided to actively support all the candidates of the BJP in the ensuing elections to the Assembly of NCT (National Capital Territory) Delhi. I have directed the Shiv Sena Delhi unit to align with the BJP state unit and participate actively in the election campaign."

Shinde emphasised that under his leadership, the party has been a "torchbearer of the Hindutva ideology" as advocated by late founder Bal Thackeray. He added, "Following this legacy, the party is an active and proud member of the National Democratic Alliance under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Despite minimal electoral success in the past, the Shiv Sena has contested several Delhi elections. The party split in 2022, with Shinde leading the majority of its MPs and MLAs. His faction was later recognised as the legitimate party by the Election Commission.

HC rejects plea against EVM use in Delhi Assembly Elections 2025

The Delhi High Court (HC) on Tuesday dismissed a plea challenging the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the upcoming elections in the national capital, PTI reported.

A bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela rejected the appeal by Ramesh Chander, which challenged an earlier single-judge order, stating the plea lacked merit.

The petitioner had sought directions for the Election Commission of India to justify the use of EVMs under Section 61-A of the Representation of People Act, 1951, by assigning specific reasons for their deployment in each constituency ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, PTI reported.

The bench noted that the legal framework permits the Election Commission to utilise EVMs for recording votes and that the required constituencies were specified by the body. "We find no merit in the present appeal. Dismissed," the bench ruled.

In July last year, the single judge had dismissed the petition, noting that the matter had already been addressed by rulings from the Supreme Court and high courts. It further observed that the petitioner had not presented any "material ground" to justify further judicial intervention. The judge also highlighted that the Supreme Court had previously rejected a plea to revert to the paper ballot system.

