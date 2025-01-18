SC denies bail to ex-PFI chairman in UAPA case

Breaking News
Updated on: 18 January,2025 05:22 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Abubacker, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) during a massive crackdown on the organisation in 2022, had approached the Delhi high court after the trial court rejected his bail application.

Supreme Court of India. File pic

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to grant bail on medical grounds to former chairman of the outlawed Popular Front of India (PFI) E Abubacker in a case registered against him under anti-terror law UAPA.


Abubacker, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) during a massive crackdown on the organisation in 2022, had approached the Delhi high court after the trial court rejected his bail application.


A bench of Justice MM Sundresh and Justice Rajesh Bindal said it was not inclined to release Abubacker at this stage after looking at the medical report. The top court granted liberty to the petitioner to approach the trial court for bail.


It also rejected the submission of senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayan, appearing for Abubacker, that the petitioner may be kept under house arrest. During the hearing, Sankaranarayan referred to the medical report and said the petitioner was suffering from Parkinson’s disease.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

supreme court National Investigation Agency India news national news new delhi

