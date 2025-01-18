SC denies bail to ex-PFI chairman in UAPA case

Abubacker, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) during a massive crackdown on the organisation in 2022, had approached the Delhi high court after the trial court rejected his bail application.

Supreme Court of India. File pic

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to grant bail on medical grounds to former chairman of the outlawed Popular Front of India (PFI) E Abubacker in a case registered against him under anti-terror law UAPA.

Abubacker, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) during a massive crackdown on the organisation in 2022, had approached the Delhi high court after the trial court rejected his bail application.

A bench of Justice MM Sundresh and Justice Rajesh Bindal said it was not inclined to release Abubacker at this stage after looking at the medical report. The top court granted liberty to the petitioner to approach the trial court for bail.

It also rejected the submission of senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayan, appearing for Abubacker, that the petitioner may be kept under house arrest. During the hearing, Sankaranarayan referred to the medical report and said the petitioner was suffering from Parkinson’s disease.

