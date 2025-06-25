The boat, owned by a contractor for construction work in the riverbed, got stuck beneath the Maswan bridge around 6 pm on Monday after it developed a snag amidst heavy rain and rising river water levels, the district administration stated in a release

Representation pic

Listen to this article Stranded boat freed after 16-hour rescue operation in Surya river x 00:00

A construction boat stranded under a bridge in the Surya riverbed in Palghar district was freed after nearly 16 hours in a complicated operation timed with the flow of the water amid a potential risk of the boat colliding with a downstream embankment. The boat, owned by a contractor for construction work in the riverbed, got stuck beneath the Maswan bridge around 6 pm on Monday after it developed a snag amidst heavy rain and rising river water levels, the district administration stated in a release.

“There were concerns that if the river’s flow is diminished, the boat might shift downstream and potentially damage an embankment. As a precautionary measure, the boat was stabilised and kept under control overnight despite persistent rain that had initially hampered rescue efforts,” the release stated. The operation to extricate the vessel resumed as soon as the rain intensity lessened on Tuesday.

“The operation was successfully completed by 10 am without any damage to the boat, the bridge, or the embankment,” the release said. The operation was carried out in coordination with the District Disaster Management Authority, the Revenue Department, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the Police, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the Regional Response Centre.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever