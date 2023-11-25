Maharashtra ATS arrests Kerala student for threatening to bomb Mumbai's T2 in email

Maharashtra ATS says the 23-year-old was under emotional distress owing to his parents recently filing for divorce
The ATS traced the digital footprints of the email sent to the Mumbai International Airport. File pic
A 23-year-old Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) student from Kerala has been apprehended by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for allegedly sending an email with the threat to blow up Mumbai International Airport’s Terminal 2 on Thursday. The accused, who is facing emotional distress due to his parents’ ongoing divorce, is now in custody.