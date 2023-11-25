Maharashtra ATS says the 23-year-old was under emotional distress owing to his parents recently filing for divorce

The ATS traced the digital footprints of the email sent to the Mumbai International Airport. File pic

Maharashtra ATS arrests Kerala student for threatening to bomb Mumbai's T2 in email

A 23-year-old Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) student from Kerala has been apprehended by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for allegedly sending an email with the threat to blow up Mumbai International Airport’s Terminal 2 on Thursday. The accused, who is facing emotional distress due to his parents’ ongoing divorce, is now in custody.