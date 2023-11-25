Breaking News
Mumbai Crime Branch rescues builder soon after kidnap
Weather update: IMD predicts thunderstorm and lightning for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar
Mumbai: EOW arrests contractor in oxygen plant 'scam'
Mumbai: Couple who sold children for buying drugs arrested, six others held for trafficking
Maharashtra ATS nab suspect from Kerala who threatened to blow up Mumbai airport
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra ATS arrests Kerala student for threatening to bomb Mumbais T2 in email

Maharashtra ATS arrests Kerala student for threatening to bomb Mumbai's T2 in email

Updated on: 25 November,2023 06:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Maharashtra ATS says the 23-year-old was under emotional distress owing to his parents recently filing for divorce

The ATS traced the digital footprints of the email sent to the Mumbai International Airport. File pic


A 23-year-old Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) student from Kerala has been apprehended by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for allegedly sending an email with the threat to blow up Mumbai International Airport’s Terminal 2 on Thursday. The accused, who is facing emotional distress due to his parents’ ongoing divorce, is now in custody.

