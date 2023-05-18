Study shows Mumbai's mangroves have 86 spider species

An extensive study on Mumbai's mangroves reveals the spider species, unveiling four new records for Maharashtra, marking ecological significance and urgent conservation needs

Photo/Akash Hemant Mhadgut

THE remarkable biodiversity of spiders has been illuminated by a study titled Spiders of Mumbai's Mangroves. Conducted from November 2022 to April 2023, the study unveiled a total of 86 spider species, representing 69 genera and 18 families, thriving within the mangrove habitats.

Akash Hemant Mhadgut, the researcher, embarked on this study as part of his Master's thesis at Bhavans College, under the guidance of Dr. Ayan Mondal. Mhadgut expressed gratitude towards GreenLine, Mangrove Cell, and Godrej Mangroves for their invaluable support and permissions throughout the research. He stated, "During our study, we reported 86 species of spiders from 69 genera and 18 families within a six-month period from November 2022 to April 2023. The study also unveiled four new records for spiders in Maharashtra state."

The research encompassed nine locations in Mumbai Suburban, with five sites situated in the Western suburbs—Dahisar, Gorai, Madh, Versova, and Dharavi—and four in the Eastern suburbs—Bhandup Pumping Station, Godrej, Drevoi, and Trombay.

Mhadgut emphasized the ecological significance of mangrove forests in sustaining specific spider species compared to terrestrial forests, where the dynamics of spider-plant interaction and population ecology have been explored. Concerns were raised about the threats faced by spider diversity and their macro habitat in the Dahisar mangroves due to the use of fogging machines and unwarranted fires.

The study also shed light on the contrasting species distribution between forests and mangroves, with terrestrial forests exhibiting a higher number of species than mangroves. This disparity can be attributed to the inherently unstable nature of mangrove habitats, where parameters fluctuate every six hours due to tidal influences. The mangrove habitat was found to host specific species that are more abundant compared to their counterparts in terrestrial forests.

Furthermore, the study unveiled four new spider records for Maharashtra state, expanding the current understanding of spider diversity in the region. This research serves as a significant baseline for future investigations into the diverse world of spiders thriving within Mumbai's mangroves.