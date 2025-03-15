NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule has criticised Maharashtra’s proposed anti-urban naxal bill, comparing it to the colonial Rowlatt Act and warning that it could be misused to suppress dissent and create a police raj

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule has criticised the proposed Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, 2024, likening it to the colonial-era Rowlatt Act. She warned that the bill could be misused to target individuals and organisations critical of the government, creating what she described as a "police raj."

According to PTI reports, Sule has called on the state government to review the draft of the bill and ensure that it does not violate constitutional values. The proposed legislation, aimed at tackling naxalism in Maharashtra, is the first of its kind in the state and is set to grant broad powers to the government and the police to combat unlawful activities.

Under the provisions of the bill, all offences registered under this act would be cognisable and non-bailable. While reintroducing the bill during the winter session of the Maharashtra state legislature last December, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis clarified that the legislation is not intended to suppress legitimate dissent but to curb the activities of "urban naxals."

On Saturday, Sule argued that the bill undermines the fundamental rights of citizens. "Through this bill, the rights of common people to speak against the government will be taken away. A truly healthy democracy respects dissenting voices and values opposition, which ensures that those in power remain accountable," the Baramati MP stated on social media platform X.

She highlighted that the bill’s definition of "illegal acts" appears to give the government and police excessive authority. "This effectively gives the government a licence to establish a police raj, which could be misused against individuals, institutions, or organisations that express opposition to the government," she alleged.

Sule further claimed that the bill threatens judicial independence by allowing the government to interfere in certain judicial processes. She warned that peaceful protests, criticism of government policies, and public demonstrations could all be classified as unlawful acts under the bill.

"The bill encroaches on fundamental constitutional rights such as freedom of expression, freedom of association, and the right to a fair trial," she said, adding that it undermines the principles of "We, the People of India."

According to PTI reports, Chief Minister Fadnavis had defended the bill in the state assembly, stating that Maharashtra lacks a specific law to combat naxalism. "We have the IPC (Indian Penal Code) and UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) for handling terror-related cases. However, other states like Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha have enacted Public Security Acts to deal with naxalism and banned 48 related organisations," Fadnavis said.

The bill defines unlawful activities as engaging in or promoting acts of violence, vandalism, or any activity causing fear and unrest among the public. Encouraging the use of firearms or explosives and preaching disobedience to established laws are also classified as unlawful activities.

An "unlawful organisation" is described as any group that engages in, supports, or promotes such activities. Association with such organisations could lead to imprisonment of three to seven years and a fine between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 5 lakh.

A special advisory board will be tasked with determining whether an organisation should be declared unlawful. The board must submit its report to the government within three months. All offences under the act will require approval from a senior police official not below the rank of deputy inspector general (DIG) before registration, and only an officer of additional director general (ADG) rank or higher can authorise prosecution.

The bill was first introduced in July 2024 during the monsoon session under the Eknath Shinde-led government but was not passed at the time. The reintroduced bill is expected to be reviewed by a joint select committee of the state legislature before being tabled again in the monsoon session of July 2025, Fadnavis stated.

(With inputs from PTI)