Mumbai Police has stated that it will decide on taking Tahawwur Rana into custody only after reviewing the terms of his extradition from the US in the 26/11 conspiracy case. Rana was earlier convicted in the US for aiding Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives

Mumbai Police has clarified that any decision to take custody of 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana will be contingent upon the specific conditions laid out in the extradition order from the United States. According to ANI reports, this decision will be made only once the accused is officially brought to Indian soil.

Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian national, is being extradited in connection with a conspiracy case originally registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2009, linked to the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. The Mumbai Crime Branch has stated that while a case of criminal conspiracy against Rana was filed by the NIA in Delhi, the scope of Mumbai Police’s involvement remains unclear at this stage.

Speaking to reporters, officials from the Mumbai Police emphasised that they have yet to receive formal communication regarding Rana’s transfer to the city. “Only after examining the grounds of extradition will it be clear whether custody can be sought by the Mumbai Crime Branch,” ANI quoted police sources as saying.

The extradition case pertains to Rana’s alleged role in aiding members of the banned terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), which was responsible for the attacks that resulted in the deaths of over 170 people across Mumbai in November 2008. He has already been convicted in the United States for supporting LeT operatives.

According to ANI, India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar welcomed the ruling by the United States Supreme Court that cleared the way for Rana’s extradition. Speaking at the News18 Rising Bharat Summit 2025, he said, “There’s nothing really new I can say on the Tahawwur Rana issue. Obviously, we welcome the decision of the American legal process.”

On April 7, the US Supreme Court formally denied Rana’s emergency application to halt his extradition. The court’s order read, “The application for stay addressed to The Chief Justice and referred to the Court is denied.” ANI reports that Rana had previously filed a similar petition, which was turned down by Justice Elena Kagan in March.

In his appeals, Rana had raised concerns regarding his deteriorating health, claiming he was at immediate risk due to a 3.5 cm abdominal aortic aneurysm, Parkinson’s disease, and symptoms of bladder cancer. He further stated that he feared for his safety in India due to perceived hostility based on his nationality and religion.

