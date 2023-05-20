Congress delegation met the Additional Director General of Police regarding the deteriorating law and order

Pic/Maharashtra Congress

Listen to this article Take strict action against those who disrupt law and order in Maharashtra: Nana Patole x 00:00

A Maharashtra Congress delegation led by state unit chief Nana Patole on Friday met a top police official and sought strict action against those creating law and order problems.

The Maharashtra Congress delegation met the Additional Director General of Police Sanjay Saxena regarding the deteriorating law and order in the state. The delegation included former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan, former Minister and State Working President Naseem Khan, State General Secretary Munaf Hakim, State General Secretary Devanand Pawar, Gajanan Desai, Spokesperson Nizamuddin Rain and Sunil Khandge.

"Maharashtra is a state of law and has a reputation for maintaining social harmony, but looking at the events of the past few months, it seems that some people are working to disrupt the law and order in the state. Some organizations and organizations are trying to create a rift between the two religions and create riots. Some people are contaminating the atmosphere by making inflammatory statements," Nana Patole said.

After the meeting, Patole said the party wanted to know why action was not being taken against those making inflammatory statements and questioned if the police were working under “anyone’s pressure”.

Also Read: BJP's power-hungry attitude has killed democracy in the country: Maha Congress reacts to SC verdict on Shinde-BJP govt

"Attempts are deliberately being made to spoil the atmosphere in Sambhajinagar, Amravati, Akola, Shevgaon, Ahmednagar and Trimbakeshwar, by upsetting the social unity of the state. Deteriorating law and order by spoiling the environment in the state is a matter of concern for the state and strict action needs to be taken against those who encourage such activities. Leaders of some organisations are spoiling the social harmony of the state by making provocative statements. Even though there are Supreme Court orders regarding the immediate filing of criminal charges against those who make such inflammatory speeches and statements, the court orders are not being followed. Is the police in the state working under any pressure?" asked Patole.

Patole further said that some organisations deliberately made the issue of offering incense at the renowned Trimbakeshwar Temple in Nashik a controversial affair but villagers came forward to maintain peace and harmony.

"Some organisations deliberately made the issue of offering incense to Trimbakeshwar a controversial one to spoil the peace in the area. Even though the villagers have taken a conciliatory stance and clarified that there is peace in the village, some organizations from outside are trying to provoke and disturb the atmosphere by going to Trimbakeshwar. Immediate action should be taken against those who disturb the social peace and inflame the environment," he said.

He also condemned the use of force by police on people protesting against a proposed refinery complex in Barsu village in the state’s Ratnagiri district.

"Barsu refinery in Ratnagiri district is strongly opposed by the locals. It is very serious that the police force was used against the locals and women protestors who were opposing the project. Those opposing the project are being persecuted. This police brutality should be stopped and the charges against the protestors should be withdrawn. Tribal women were also oppressed while acquiring land for the Mumbai-Vadodara highway. This atrocity should be stopped and action should be taken against the concerned police," Patole said.

Patole said the increasing number of women and girls going missing in the state was worrisome.

"An average of 70 girls are going missing from Maharashtra every day, in the three-month period from January to March 2023, around 5510 girls have been reported to have gone missing from the state. While girls and women are disappearing from the state, the government is busy watching the movie 'Kerala Story'. In the case of missing girls, appropriate measures should be taken for the safety of women," he added.

Patole also attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for supporting controversial Indian Revenue Service official Sameer Wankhede despite the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing him for alleged extortion and bribery.

He said that the CBI was probing former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede but senior BJP leaders like deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, etc were supporting him.

"The CBI has initiated action against the controversial officer Sameer Wankhede and is investigating his corrupt activities. Wankhede is accused of collecting money by blackmailing prominent persons. While the CBI investigation of Wankhede is going on, many BJP leaders including Home Minister Fadnavis, and Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar are supporting Wankhede. Why are they coming forward to save Wankhede? Who wants Wankhede in the BJP? Why does Sameer Wankhede, who is in government service, go to Nagpur and visit Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's headquarters? Who did he meet and why?," asked Patole.