Talking about Rahul Gandhi's T-shirt shows BJP's intellectual bankruptcy: Nana Patole

Rahul Gandhi. File Photo
Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Saturday said the BJP showed its own intellectual bankruptcy by making Rahul Gandhi's T-shirt an issue.
The saffron party was perturbed due to the "overwhelming" response received by Gandhi's ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, he claimed.
The BJP has been targeting the Congress leader for wearing a Burberry T-shirt reportedly costing over Rs 41,000.
"To talk about Rahul Gandhi's T-shirt shows the intellectual bankruptcy in the BJP," Patole told reporters.
"What about (prime minister Narendra) Modi who wears Rs 10 lakh suit and Rs 1.5 lakh glasses?" he added.
The objective of the Bharat Jodo Yatra was to keep the unity and integrity of the country intact, he further said.
Dozens of BJP leaders, spokespersons and ministers who routinely say that the Congress is finished and Rahul Gandhi is not important are now criticizing and defaming him round-the-clock, Patole said.
"Rahul Gandhi is directly seeking answers from the central government on issues like inflation, unemployment, economy and the issues of farmers and workers," he added.
